Ukraine hails Mariupol defenders as heroes who changed course of war
>> Reuters
Published: 17 May 2022 08:22 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2022 08:22 PM BdST
Ukraine hailed the defenders of the strategic city of Mariupol on Tuesday as heroes who changed the course of the war with Russia by keeping Russian forces at bay for 82 days of siege and bombardment.
More than 250 fighters, some of them seriously wounded, have been evacuated after spending weeks in bunkers and tunnels below the sprawling Azovstal steel works in Mariupol where they had little food, water, medicine or other supplies.
Their defiance meant Russia could not free up troops to fight on other fronts, a factor which Kyiv said had helped Ukrainian forces thwart Russian advances elsewhere.
"Because Mariupol drew in the Russian Federation's forces for 82 days, the operation to seize the east and south (of Ukraine) was held up. It changed the course of the war," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.
Full control of Mariupol will give Russia command of an overland route linking the Crimea peninsula, which Moscow seized in 2014, with mainland Russia and areas of eastern Ukraine that are held by pro-Russia separatists.
But while Russian forces have been tied up attacking Mariupol, their military campaign has faltered elsewhere. Read full story
President Volodymyr Zelensky described Mariupol's defenders as heroes who must be kept alive. Ukraine's military said they were "heroes of our time."
"They are forever in history," the General Staff of the Armed Forces wrote on Facebook, adding that the defence of Azovstal and Mariupol had prevented Russia transferring about 20,000 personnel to fight in other areas.
"We gained critically needed time to build up our reserves, regroup our forces and get help from our partners."
URBAN WASTELAND
Ukraine believes tens of thousands of people have been killed in Mariupol. The city is now an urban wasteland and its mayor has likened it to a "medieval ghetto".
The final defence of Mariupol was led by the Azov Regiment, which Russia has portrayed as a band of Russia-hating neo-Nazis. Some fighters remained in the steel plant on Tuesday.
Kyiv says the Azov militia has been folded into Ukraine's National Guard - a military wing of the interior ministry - and that it has been reformed away from its radical nationalist origins and has nothing to do with politics. Read full story
Underlining the different perceptions of the Mariupol fighters in Russia and Ukraine, one Russian lawmaker called on Tuesday for the evacuated combatants to receive the death penalty.
- Ukraine hails Mariupol defenders as heroes
- Most US mass shooters bought their guns legally
- Michael Bloomberg to invest $242m in clean energy
- Life returns in Bucha, a symbol of death and atrocity
- UN warns of 'catastrophic' child malnutrition due to price hikes
- Wheat prices jump as India export ban adds to supply squeeze
- Sweden's NATO bid hits a snag as Turkey says no
- Azovstal commander says obeys order to save lives
- Most Canadians don’t want Charles as king, but changing royal rule isn’t easy
- Ukraine hails Mariupol defenders as heroes who changed course of war
- India's top court revokes ban on large prayer gatherings in mosque
- In Bucha, a symbol of death and atrocity, life returns
- They were at Tops when the shooting started. This is how they survived
- FDA and Abbott reach agreement on baby formula to try to ease shortage
Most Read
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- Bangladesh announces Padma bridge tolls, a step closer to inauguration
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Azovstal siege ends as hundreds of Ukrainian fighters surrender
- Bangladesh writes to India for PK Halder details, but does not expect extradition now
- Sri Lanka down to last day of petrol, PM tells crisis-hit nation
- About a dozen buses carrying Ukrainian Azovstal servicemen leave plant
- Mayor Taposh wants shops shut early to ease Dhaka traffic jam
- 10 people killed and 3 wounded in shooting at Buffalo grocery store