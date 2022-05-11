Ukraine's Zelensky: A Nato membership would have prevented the war
>> Reuters
Published: 11 May 2022 06:29 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2022 06:29 PM BdST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to French University Sciences Po, said the war with Russia would have been prevented if his country had been member of Nato beforehand.
"If Ukraine had been part of Nato before the war, there would have been no war", Zelensky told students via videolink.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has
repeatedly said the risk of seeing Ukraine become member of Nato warranted the
invasion of its neighbour that started more than two months ago.
