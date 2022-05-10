French President Macron discussed Ukraine war with China's Xi: Elysee
>> Reuters
Published: 10 May 2022 07:32 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2022 07:32 PM BdST
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the Elysee presidential office said, adding that subjects included the situation in Ukraine and the world-wide food crisis resulting from the war.
"The two heads of state reiterated their commitment to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine", the Elysee said.
