Home > World

French President Macron discussed Ukraine war with China's Xi: Elysee

  >> Reuters 

Published: 10 May 2022 07:32 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2022 07:32 PM BdST

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the Elysee presidential office said, adding that subjects included the situation in Ukraine and the world-wide food crisis resulting from the war.

"The two heads of state reiterated their commitment to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine", the Elysee said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories