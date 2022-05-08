Ukraine and Russia: what you need to know right now
>> Reuters
Published: 08 May 2022 11:33 AM BdST Updated: 08 May 2022 11:33 AM BdST
Evacuation efforts in Mariupol's bombed-out Azovstal steelworks will focus on the wounded and medics after all the women, children and elderly were brought to safety, Zelensky said.
FIGHTING
* Zelensky said more than 300 civilians had been rescued from the Azovstal plant. Russia's defence ministry said 51 people had been rescued in a three-day operation.
* Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said his soldiers have taken control of most of Popasna, but Ukrainian officials said the battle for the eastern city continues.
* The World Health Organization said it is gathering evidence for a possible war crimes investigation, documenting 200 attacks by Russia on hospitals and clinics in Ukraine.
* Ukraine's general staff said the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine aimed to establish full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain the land corridor between these territories and Crimea.
Reuters could not independently verify reports of battlefield developments.
DIPLOMACY
* G7 leaders will hold a video call on Sunday with Zelensky in a show of unity the day before Russia marks its Victory Day holiday, the White House said.
* Britain pledged to provide a further 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), double its previous spending commitments and what it said was the country's highest rate of spending on a conflict since the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
* CIA chief William Burns said Putin believes "doubling down" on the war will improve his outcome.
* Russia's most senior lawmaker accused Washington of coordinating military operations in Ukraine, which he said amounted to direct US involvement in military action against Russia.
QUOTE
* "Targeted strikes against museums - not even terrorists would think of this. But this is the kind of army we are fighting against," Zelensky said of Russia destroying a museum dedicated to the 18th century philosopher and poet Hryhoriy Skovoroda.
- Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian mothers and children
- Chinese calculations affected by Ukraine conflict: CIA
- All women, children and elderly evacuated from Azovstal: Ukraine
- Egypt foils terror attack, 11 security personnel killed
- US directly involved in Ukraine fighting: Russian lawmaker
- Taliban announce women must cover faces in public
- Ukraine turn the tables on Russia with West’s arms
- Sri Lanka declares state of emergency
- Queen’s jubilee photo-op: A slimmed-down royal family
- Ukraine's Zelensky 'speechless' after shelling destroys museum dedicated to poet
- Ukraine and Russia: what you need to know right now
- How Roe shaped the world of work for women in US
- A pot of UN money. Risk-taking officials. A sea of questions
- Hong Kong's next leader endorsed by pro-Beijing elites
Most Read
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Warning signal No. 1 at Bangladesh ports as storm brews over the bay
- 7 dead, 25 injured as two buses collide in Natore
- For millions in Bangladesh, Eid celebrations are upended by a gas outage
- Dhaka-bound travellers wait for ferries for 12 hours in long tailback at Daulatdia
- Hasina says some people are trying to grab power
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- WHO says Bangladesh’s COVID toll is five times higher than official data. The health minister disagrees
- Bangladesh MP orders lynching of miscreants, then regrets his remarks
- Railways minister distances himself from ticket offenders after TTE is suspended