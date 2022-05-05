‘Bloody battles’ as Russia tries to oust last fighters from Mariupol
>> Marc Santora, The New York Times
Published: 05 May 2022 09:38 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2022 10:54 PM BdST
Russian soldiers breached Ukrainian defences around the Azovstal steel plant Thursday, as Moscow’s forces mounted a final push to seize full control of the port city of Mariupol and allow President Vladimir Putin to claim a military victory days before a key Russian holiday next week.
Only the fighters in the plant stand in the way of Moscow declaring complete control over Mariupol. A Ukrainian commander, Lt. Col. Denys Prokopenko, said “heavy, bloody battles” were being fought in the plant’s subterranean labyrinth of bunkers and fallout shelters, where officials estimated that about 200 civilians were still hiding with the last soldiers defending the city.
The relentless attacks on Mariupol and the steel plant have become a symbol of both Ukrainian resistance and Russian devastation, along with leading to one of the more searing humanitarian crises of the 10-week-old war.
With the city around the factory in ruins, and under Russian control, Moscow has withdrawn thousands of soldiers from Mariupol to be redeployed for the fight for control of eastern Ukraine, according to the Pentagon. There has been heavy fighting across the front line there, but the Russian advance continues to be slow and uneven, according to military analysts.
Ukrainian soldiers near the frontlines in the eastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Friday, April 22, 2022. As Russia refocuses its efforts on defeating entrenched and increasingly well-armed Ukrainian forces in the east, a senior Russian military commander suggested on Friday that Moscow’s ambitions are far broader than set out in recent weeks. (Lynsey Addario/The New York Times)
In other major developments:
— The United States scheduled a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine for Thursday, the first to be led by the United States since the war began in February.
— The New York Times reported that the United States has provided Ukraine with real-time intelligence that US officials say has led to the killings of Russian generals, another sign of the deepening Western commitment to Kyiv.
— The European Union ban on Russian oil proposed Wednesday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to be approved by member states within days. The phased-in ban would limit Russia’s ability to finance the war, though not immediately.
— Ukrainian forces reclaimed several villages around the eastern city of Kharkiv and pushed Russian forces back some two dozen miles from the city, according to Ukrainian officials and military analysts, putting civilian areas that have suffered weeks of bombardment out of reach of Russian artillery.
© 2022 The New York Times Company
