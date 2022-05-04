Russia says Israel supports neo-Nazis in row over Ukraine
>> Reuters
Published: 04 May 2022 09:41 AM BdST Updated: 04 May 2022 09:41 AM BdST
Russia's foreign ministry accused Israel on Tuesday of supporting neo-Nazis in Ukraine, escalating a row that began when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.
Israel said on Monday Lavrov's comment was an "unforgivable" falsehood that tried to minimise the horrors of the Holocaust - the slaughter of 6 million European Jews and other minority groups by Nazi Germany.
Leaders from several Western nations denounced Lavrov, who had been asked how Russia could be pursuing its stated goal of "denazifying" Ukraine when President Volodymyr Zelensky himself is a Jew. Zelensky, whose country is a parliamentary democracy, accused Russia of having forgotten the lessons of World War Two.
The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's comments were "anti-historical" and "explain to a large extent why the current Israeli government supports the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv".
Moscow reiterated Lavrov's point that Zelensky's Jewish origins did not preclude Ukraine being run by neo-Nazis.
"Antisemitism in everyday life and in politics is not stopped and is on the contrary nurtured (in Ukraine)," it said in a statement.
Israel has expressed support for Ukraine following the Russian invasion in February. But wary of damaging relations with Russia, a powerbroker in neighbouring Syria, it initially avoided direct criticism of Moscow and has not enforced formal sanctions on Russian oligarchs.
However, ties have grown more strained, with Lapid last month accusing Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine.
"After the Kremlin claimed that Israel supports Nazism, I have just one question. Is there any non-Nazi country in the whole world in Russia’s point of view? Except Syria, Belarus and Eritrea, of course," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Tuesday, mentioning countries that have supported what Moscow calls its "special operation" in Ukraine.
- Modi calls for ceasefire in Ukraine
- Moscow can terminate exports, Putin warns
- Russia unleashes rockets in Mariupol
- 9 civilians killed by shelling in Ukraine
- Germany, India pledge climate cooperation
- US relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia
- US can seize Russian superyacht: Fiji court
- Pope wants to go to Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine
- Sensing a stalled Russia, West adds support and arms for Ukraine
- Exhausted evacuees from Mariupol steel plant reach safety in Ukrainian city
- US Supreme Court launches probe into leak of draft abortion opinion
- India's Modi calls for ceasefire in Ukraine
- Putin puts West on notice: Moscow can terminate exports and deals
- Russia unleashes rockets in Mariupol, EU readies oil sanctions
Most Read
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- Rain and storm in forecast as Bangladesh prepares to celebrate Eid
- Retailers run out of cooking oil stocks, crisis deepens ahead of Eid
- Communal clashes erupt after Eid prayers in India's Jodhpur, internet suspended
- Putin puts West on notice: Moscow can terminate exports and deals
- Motorcycles rule the roads as people leave Dhaka on Eid holiday
- Child dies after falling off rollercoaster at BIWTA park in Dhaka
- Man opens fire at Eid congregation in Cumilla, one injured