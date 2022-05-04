Russia bars entry to 63 Japanese, including PM
>> Reuters
Published: 04 May 2022 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 04 May 2022 04:43 PM BdST
Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday announced sanctions against 63 Japanese officials, journalists and professors for engaging in what it called "unacceptable rhetoric" against Moscow.
The list includes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, among other officials.
The sanctions bar the targeted individuals from entering Russia indefinitely, the ministry said.
More stories
- Britain’s Parliament is rocked by sexist episodes. Again
- Beijing curbs public transport
- They fell deeply in love in Bucha. One Russian bullet ended it all
- Nationwide protests for abortion rights in US
- India, Pakistan heatwave ‘testing limits’
- EU set to unveil sanctions on Russian oil
- Sensing a stalled Russia, West adds support, arms for Ukraine
- Reproductive rights 'foundation' for women empowerment: UN
Recent Stories
- Britain’s Parliament is rocked by sexist episodes. Again
- They fell deeply in love in Bucha. One Russian bullet ended it all
- Beijing curbs public transport as COVID spreads in China
- Sri Lanka to replace 'unrealistic' budget, in talks to extend World Bank aid
- Record high temperatures in India, Pakistan put millions at risk
- Leaked threat to Roe v Wade stuns, then energises Americans
Opinion
Most Read
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Rain and storm in forecast as Bangladesh prepares to celebrate Eid
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- Retailers run out of cooking oil stocks, crisis deepens ahead of Eid
- Putin puts West on notice: Moscow can terminate exports and deals
- Man who assaulted flight attendants gets 60 days in jail
- Man opens fire at Eid congregation in Cumilla, one injured
- Lightning strikes kill seven in four districts of Bangladesh on Eid-ul-Fitr day
- 2 killed in violence over turf control in Faridpur on Eid-ul-Fitr day