Home > World

Russia bars entry to 63 Japanese, including PM

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 May 2022 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 04 May 2022 04:43 PM BdST

Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday announced sanctions against 63 Japanese officials, journalists and professors for engaging in what it called "unacceptable rhetoric" against Moscow.

The list includes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, among other officials.

The sanctions bar the targeted individuals from entering Russia indefinitely, the ministry said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories