Some countries celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday

Published: 02 May 2022 01:59 PM BdSTUpdated: 02 May 2022 02:00 PM BdST
Many countries across the globe marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan with Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday. Photographs show people attending prayer services and other festivities.
An Iraqi family exchange greetings as they attend Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the street outside Abu Hanifa mosque in Baghdad, Iraq May 2, 2022. Reuters
Muslim girl looks on as she attends mass prayers at the Sunda Kelapa port during Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 2, 2022. Reuters
A Palestinian woman prays as she visits the grave of her relative at a cemetery, on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip May 2, 2022. Reuters
Sunni worshippers attend Eid-ul-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the street outside Abu Hanifa mosque in Baghdad, Iraq May 2, 2022. Reuters
Muslims wait outside the King Abdulaziz Mosque to perform Eid prayers, during Eid al-Fitr in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 2, 2022. Reuters
Muslims gather for Eid al-Fitr prayer outside Al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo, Egypt May 2, 2022. Reuters
South Asia migrants embrace each other as they celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 2, 2022. Reuters
A man reacts as he attends Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan May 2, 2022. Reuters
An aerial view shows Albanian Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania May 2, 2022. Picture taken with drone. Reuters
Some people in three villages in Bangladesh's Chandpur and Patuakhali celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, May 1, 2022 as the moon was sighted in Afghanistan, Mali and Niger the day before.