Bangladeshis bag 4 Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year awards. Here are the award-winning snaps
Published: 28 Apr 2022 01:53 PM BdST
Updated: 28 Apr 2022 02:01 PM BdST
Bangladeshi photographers have won awards in four categories at this year's Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition. The contest, organised by The Food Awards Company of England, has already become the largest food photography competition in the world. According to the organisers, photographers from around 100 countries submitted more than 90,000 photos this year.
Here are the entries from Bangladesh that won acclaim at the pre-eminent food photography competition:
-
KM Asad snapped this picture of a child collecting water at the Chand Udyan slum of Dhaka. Titled 'Where Dreams Fly Away,' it was awarded first place in 'Politics of Food' category.
-
Lunch for day labourers in tiffin carriers is placed on top of baskets in a dusty brickfield. The photo, titled 'Food After Work' by photographer Faisal Azim, won first prize in 'World Food Programme Food for Life' category.
-
This shot of a child enjoying the sight of fish being prepared is titled 'Processing Fish.' It was taken by Rupkotha Roy Barai and won the first prize in the 'Young - 10 and under' category.
-
This picture by Joyjit Das won the best photo award in ‘Young - 15 – 17’ category. It shows a factory worker drying vermicelli and is titled 'Food Processing.'
-
Md Mahabub Hossain Khan's photo titled 'Sharing Happiness' won the second prize in 'Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration' category. It shows a Muslim woman distributing sweets during the Rakher Upobash festival of Hindus at Loknath Temple in Dhaka.
-
Ibrahim Iqbal’s ‘Luncheon’ won second prize in ‘Food at the Table’ category. It shows two people eating at an empty hospital cafeteria.
-
Faisal Azim’s 'Flooded Hotel' won second prize in ‘Politics of Food’ category. It shows a man eating at a flooded restaurant in Chattogram.
-
'Rain in the City' by Syed Mahabubul Kader won second prize in the ‘Street Food’ category. A man is seen selling fruit in the Dhaka rain.
-
This photo titled ‘Happy with Food’ was taken by M Yousuf Tushar and won second prize in the ‘World Food Programme Food for Life’ category. Children with packets of food in their hands are pictured at a Rohingya refugee camp.
-
The second prize in the ‘Young - 11 – 14’ category was won by Samiha Hossain's photo titled 'Sunbaked Fish.' It is a picture of a woman working in a Shutki Polli.
-
The third prize in the same category went to Samiha Hossain. Titled ‘Child Labour,’ the picture shows children working in a Shutki Polli.
-
Kazi Mushfiq Hossain captured the scene of a street child cooking food on a sidewalk in Dhaka. Titled 'Life of the Slum Child', was Highly Commended in the 'On the Phone' category.
-
‘Mask of Sorrow’ by Pinu Rahman was also Highly Commended in the same category. The photo shows a chicken vendor wearing a mask during the pandemic.
-
The picture of a child sitting on the floor of an orphanage and eating breakfast was Highly Commended in the 'Politics of Food' category. Ibrahim Iqbal's photo is titled 'Breakfast with Grandma.'
-
In the same category, the photo titled 'Tears of Crop' was also Highly Commended. Sharwar Apo’s picture shows how agricultural land became an empty sandbar due to the effects of climate change.
-
Shoeb Faruquee was also Highly Commended for snapping this shot of a woman cooking at a Daulatdia brothel. The picture is titled 'Life is Not a Bed of Roses.'
-
KM Asad’s ‘Life During Flood’ received a Highly Commended place in 'The Philip Harben Award for Food in Action' category for his photo of a woman cooking in the flooded courtyard of a house.
-
This photo shows a child carrying water in a vessel at a Rohingya refugee camp. Titled 'Drinking Water at Refugee Camp,' Abir Abdullah's picture won a Highly Commended spot in the 'World Food Programme Food for Life’ category.
-
Shoeb Faruquee captured this picture of students waiting in line for food at a women's madrasa in Chattogram. Titled ‘The Wait Is Over,’ it was Highly Commended in the ‘World Food Programme Food for Life’ category.
-
The photos titled ‘Water Crisis’ by Md Zakirul Mazed Konok shows villagers walking to fetch water in a land eroded by drought. It won a Highly Commended spot in the ‘World Food Programme Food for Life’ category.