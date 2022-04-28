Bangladeshis bag 4 Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year awards. Here are the award-winning snaps

Bangladeshi photographers have won awards in four categories at this year's Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition. The contest, organised by The Food Awards Company of England, has already become the largest food photography competition in the world. According to the organisers, photographers from around 100 countries submitted more than 90,000 photos this year. Here are the entries from Bangladesh that won acclaim at the pre-eminent food photography competition: