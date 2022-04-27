War’s effects widen as Russia cuts gas supplies
>> Matina Stevis-Gridneff, Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Shashank Bengali, The New York Times
Published: 27 Apr 2022 11:07 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2022 11:07 PM BdST
The reverberations of the war in Ukraine widened Wednesday, jolting energy markets and threatening to spill across borders, as the West’s escalating arms shipments and economic penalties prompted Russia to lash out by cutting off gas supplies to two European nations.
Russia’s state-run gas company, Gazprom, announced that it was suspending shipments of natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria, a move that the European Union’s top official denounced as “blackmail.” Though the immediate economic impact was likely to be limited, it was the Kremlin’s toughest retaliation yet against a US-led alliance that it has accused of backing Ukraine in a proxy war aimed at weakening Russia.
Even as news of a US-Russia prisoner exchange offered a glimmer of hope that tensions with the West could ease, President Vladimir Putin warned Wednesday that he would unleash “counterstrikes” against any adversaries that “create threats of a strategic nature unacceptable to Russia.”
At the same time, a series of explosions across Ukraine’s borders raised the possibility that the war, now in its third month, might spread. Blasts were reported in three Russian border districts Wednesday morning, and while the cause was not immediately known, suspicion fell on Ukrainian forces, which is being supplied with more sophisticated weapons and intelligence from the United States and its allies.
A day earlier, explosions shook a pro-Russian breakaway region of Moldova, on Ukraine’s southwestern flank. Some analysts said it was likely that Russia, which has stationed thousands of troops in the Transnistria region, had staged the blasts as a pretext for further aggression against Ukraine.
In other developments:
— Former US Marine Trevor R Reed, who was convicted and jailed in Russia on charges that his family said were bogus, was freed in a prisoner swap for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot sentenced to a lengthy term in the United States on drug charges, according to US and Russian officials.
— While European officials said they were prepared to weather the near-term impact of Russia’s gas cutoff to Bulgaria and Poland, economists said Europe could face a sharp slowdown of growth if the cutoff spreads to other countries — or if Europe imposes an embargo on Russian gas.
— Russian forces are making slow and measured advances in their offensive in eastern Ukraine, adopting more methodical tactics as they confront entrenched Ukrainian forces, military analysts said.
© 2022 The New York Times Company
- Moscow swaps former US marine for Russian prisoner
- Blasts heard in 3 Russian provinces along Ukraine border
- Suu Kyi gets 5 years in jail for corruption
- 11 electrocuted to death during temple procession in India
- Congo starts Ebola vaccinations to stem outbreak: WHO
- US, allies shrug off Russia nuclear warning
- Ukrainians don bulletproof vests to plough fields
- Karachi blast kills 3 Chinese
- UK's Conservatives investigating reports of lawmaker watching porn in debating chamber
- Russia says it swaps former US Marine Reed for Russian prisoner held in US
- Congo starts Ebola vaccinations to stem outbreak in northwest, WHO says
- Woman graduate student behind suicide attack at Pakistani university
- How Africa is bearing the brunt of palm oil's perfect storm
- Baking challah in Dubai: A Jewish community heads out into the open
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- ‘A shortcut to heaven’: Judge says madrasa student thought killing Zafar Iqbal was an act of virtue
- Perilous Eid holiday travel fears loom again ahead of exodus from Dhaka
- Russia cuts gas to Poland in what Ukraine condemns as 'gas blackmail'
- Amid outcry over police station on playground, DMP say Kalabagan ground is there for children
- Banglalink secures Tk 12 billion syndicated term loan
- After Italy, Bangladesh exporters can ship goods in container vessels directly to Spain, Netherlands
- Lawyers loyal to AL, BNP engage in violent brawl over SCBA election results
- US, allies promise heavy arms for Ukraine, shrug off Russian nuclear warning