World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

Born on Jan 2, 1903 - the year of the Wright Brothers' first controlled flight of their motor-driven aeroplane - Tanaka was confirmed by Guinness World Records in 2019 as the oldest living person.

116-year-old Japanese woman Kane Tanaka celebrates during a ceremony to recognise her as the world's oldest person living and world's oldest woman living by the Guinness World Records in Fukuoka

She died of old age at a hospital in Fukuoka city, western Japan, on Apr 19, NHK said. During her life, she had been partial to chocolate and fizzy drinks, NHK said.

Japan has a dwindling and rapidly ageing population. As of last September, the country had 86,510 centenarians, and nine out of every 10 were women.