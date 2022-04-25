US says it wants Russian military weakened

Speaking after the trip to Kyiv, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russia had already suffered significant military losses, including “a lot of its troops.” The Pentagon was working to ensure Moscow cannot “very quickly reproduce that capability,” he added, and the United States and its allies would hold more detailed discussions on what Ukraine needed to prevail at a meeting Tuesday in Germany.

“We want to see Russia weakened to the degree it cannot do the kind things that it has done in invading Ukraine,” Austin said.

In the two months since the start of the war, the Biden administration has steadily increased military assistance while at the same time imposing wider sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian economy. The assertion by the top US defence officials that the United States wants to degrade the Russian war machine reflected an increasingly emboldened approach from the Biden administration.

Austin, who made his comments during a brief news conference on the Polish-Ukrainian border, was joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said Russia had failed in its goal of destroying the Ukrainian state. US diplomats would soon be returning to Ukraine, he said, and he expected the US Embassy in Kyiv to reopen in a few weeks.

“Russia is failing,” he said. “Ukraine is succeeding.”

Holding off the Russians, however, has come at a mounting cost to Ukraine, which has seen its infrastructure and industrial base repeatedly targeted in the fighting. Monday’s missile strikes hit railroad stations across central and western Ukraine. The country’s railroad director said there were casualties, without elaborating.

Here is what else is happening:

— President Joe Biden nominated Bridget Brink, the current US ambassador to Slovakia, as ambassador to Ukraine on Monday, as the United States moves to reopen its embassy in Kyiv.

— Large fires tore through oil depots in Bryansk, a Russian city less than 100 miles from the Ukrainian border that is a key logistical hub in Russia’s war effort. Russian officials said they were investigating the cause.

— Pentagon buyers have been scouring Eastern European weapons factories to find newly made munitions that can work with Ukraine’s arsenal of Soviet-era military equipment.

