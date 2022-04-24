Explosion at Nigerian illegal oil refinery kills over 100
>>Reuters
Published: 24 Apr 2022 12:12 AM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2022 12:12 AM BdST
More than 100 people were killed overnight in an explosion at an illegal oil refining depot in Nigeria's Rivers state, a local government official and an environmental group said on Saturday.
"The fire outbreak occurred at an illegal bunkering site and it affected over 100 people who were burnt beyond recognition," the state commissioner for petroleum resources, Goodluck Opiah, said.
Unemployment and poverty in the oil-producing Niger Delta have made illegal crude refining an attractive business but with deadly consequences. Crude oil is tapped from a web of pipelines owned by major oil companies and refined into products in makeshift tanks.
The hazardous process has led to many fatal accidents and has polluted a region already blighted by oil spills in farmland, creeks and lagoons.
The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre said several vehicles that were in a queue to buy illegal fuel were burnt in the explosion.
At least 25 people, including some children, were killed in an explosion and fire at another illegal refinery in Rivers state in October.
In February, local authorities said they had started a crackdown to try put a stop to the refining of stolen crude, but with little apparent success.
Government officials estimate that Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer and exporter, loses an average of 200,000 barrels per day of oil - more than 10% of production - to those tapping or vandalising pipelines.
That has forced oil companies to regularly declare force majeure on oil and gas exports.
- Russia renews assault on Mariupol
- 33 die in Afghanistan mosque blast
- Shanghai logs 12 new COVID deaths
- Biden picks Ratney as envoy to S Arabia
- Britain and India aim for free trade deal by October, says Johnson
- Inside Azovstal plant, Ukrainian sergeant prays for rescue
- Russia eyes full control of Donbas, southern Ukraine
- Australia imposes sanctions on Putin's daughters
- Top US diplomat, defence secretary to visit to Kyiv on Sunday: Zelensky
- Explosion at Nigerian illegal oil refinery kills over 100
- 'I want to see the sun,' begs child in Mariupol steel works
- Local election chief threatened by Republican leader seeking illegal access to voting equipment
- Russia investigates media report on presence of British SAS special forces in Ukraine
- Russian Patriarch prays for quick end to Ukraine conflict but avoids criticising it
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- Bangladesh Bank moves to stave off rapid devaluation of taka against US dollar
- Fund crunch forces work freeze on Ramu-Ghumdhum train tracks
- Why Elon Musk is a problem for Trump's Truth Social
- Russians seize 42 towns in eastern Ukraine as fighting intensifies
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Mokbul in police custody after arrest over New Market clashes
- BNP leader Mokbul remanded for 3 days over New Market clashes
- Consensus to reopen shops as New Market businesses bleed on clashes with students