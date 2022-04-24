As Western arms pour into Ukraine, Zelensky promises victory

“We will be able to show the occupiers that the day when they will be forced to leave Ukraine is approaching,” Zelensky said in an overnight address to the nation.

The statement was a decisive shift for Zelensky, who has spent months begging and shaming allies to provide Ukraine with longer-range, heavy weapons to repel Russian forces as they assault the east in the latest offensive in the 2-month-old war.

Military analysts said that the tanks, howitzers, deadly drones, armoured vehicles and mountains of ammunition pouring into Ukraine from Western allies have been a significant factor in helping the country’s troops fend off the larger and better-equipped Russian military.

Despite increased fighting, Russian forces have made “no major gains” in the past 24 hours, as Ukrainian counterattacks continue to hinder their efforts, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said Saturday, in its latest assessment of the war.

The ministry said that, despite Russia’s claim that it had conquered the heavily battered southern port of Mariupol, where the last remaining Ukrainian fighters have holed up in a steel plant with civilians, “heavy fighting” continued to frustrate Russian attempts to capture the city, slowing their progress into the Donbas region.

The fighting in the eastern theatre has increased the sense of urgency among Western allies to bolster Ukraine’s defences with more powerful arms. The terrain there is mostly open farmland, which tends to favour tanks and other heavy weapons over the quick-hit, guerrilla-style tactics that the Ukrainians employed to such devastating effect in the country’s north.

Canada on Friday announced that it had delivered heavy artillery, including M777 howitzers and anti-armour ammunition, to Ukrainian forces in conjunction with the United States. Canada said it was also wrapping up contracts for armoured vehicles and for the maintenance and repair of specialized drone cameras that it has already supplied to Ukraine.

The shipment came after President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine on Thursday, saying that he wanted to send the “unmistakable message” to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he would “never succeed in dominating and occupying all of Ukraine.”

While Russia has failed to make any significant territorial gains since launching its renewed assault in the Donbas this past week, the Ukrainian defence intelligence agency warned that Russian forces were trying to identify the Ukrainian military’s most vulnerable points in order to mount a larger offensive. It also said that some of the elite Russian troops who had been fighting in Mariupol had begun moving east to join the battle in the Donbas.

The secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said Ukraine had managed to deliver weapons via helicopter under cover of darkness to the steel plant in Mariupol, The Associated Press reported.

The city has been the scene of growing desperation for the 100,000 people who are trapped there and struggling to survive under Russian occupation, said Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian government said that it would try once again to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, although similar efforts in the past have failed because of heavy fighting, and there was no indication that the Russians would allow safe passage for civilians.

Most of the fighting over the past week has been for control of towns and villages directly on the front line, which stretches across 300 miles in Ukraine’s east and includes many communities already devastated by weeks of war.

In villages and towns largely in the country’s north that have been retaken by Ukrainian troops, officials have been working with international investigators to document violence against civilians.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, said she was examining more than 8,000 reported atrocities, including summary executions, sexual violence and the forced deportation of children to Russia.

Moscow shifted its focus to the Donbas after failing to seize Kyiv, the capital, in the north, where Russian troops were hampered by logistical and tactical problems as well as sagging morale. Those issues are likely to persist in the battle for the Donbas, according to independent analysts, who said Russia did not adequately rest, reinforce or resupply its troops before beginning its latest assault.

Nevertheless, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that its forces were on the offensive. The Russian military said that it had used 11 precision-guided munitions to hit targets across Ukraine overnight. It claimed to have struck 66 Ukrainian military assets, including command posts, rocket and artillery depots and staging areas for Ukrainian soldiers.

And while Russia has been focused on seizing the east, about a half-dozen people were killed and 18 were wounded Saturday when two cruise missiles struck a residential neighbourhood on the outskirts of the southern city of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said. Among the dead was a 3-month-old child, said Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential administration.

Given the extent of the damage, officials said the number of victims was certain to grow. “There will be more,” Sergey Nazarov, an aide to the Odesa mayor, said in a text message.

Photographs and video from the scene appeared to show extensive damage to a large housing complex, which was partly obscured by plumes of thick black smoke.

Ukrainian Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that “terror” was the “only aim” of the attack on Odesa.

“We need a wall between civilization and barbarians striking peaceful cities with missiles,” he wrote.

For its part, the Ukrainian military claimed to have destroyed nine Russian tanks, 13 units of automobile equipment, a fuel tanker and three artillery systems in the east, and to have blown up a Russian forward command post in the southern region of Kherson, which is largely under Russian control.

In his overnight address, Zelensky also seized on a Russian general’s statement Friday that Moscow intended not only to dominate the east, but to roll through southern Ukraine all the way to Moldova, Ukraine’s southwest neighbour.

“This only confirms what I have said many times,” Zelensky said. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine was intended only as a beginning, then they want to capture other countries.”

Military and political analysts have cast doubt on the claim by the Russian general, Rustam Minnekayev, suggesting that it might have been intended to confuse Ukraine and its supporters, and that it would be difficult for Russian forces, already engaged in heavy fighting in the east, to fight their way deeper into the south.

But the commander’s hint that Russia had far broader ambitions rattled the region, setting off alarms in Moldova, a former Soviet republic where Moscow-backed separatists have controlled a breakaway territory known as Transnistria since 1992.

Responding to Minnekayev’s claim that Russian speakers were being oppressed in Transnistria, the Moldovan government summoned the Russian ambassador to complain that such comments were “not only unacceptable, but also unfounded” and led to “increased tension.”

Moldova is among the nations along Ukraine’s border that have accepted the more than 5 million refugees who have fled since the war began Feb 24. But even as many have raced to leave Ukraine, more than 1 million Ukrainians have returned to the country, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Some have risked the journey back home after Russian forces withdrew from areas around Kyiv, bringing a sense of stability to the area and allowing some businesses and foreign embassies to reopen there.

Poland, which has absorbed nearly 3 million Ukrainian refugees, more than any other country, said that nearly 24,000 crossed back into Ukraine on Saturday alone. Lesia Vasylenko, a Ukrainian lawmaker, shared a photograph on Twitter of cars that she said were lined up and waiting to cross from Poland into Ukraine for Orthodox Christian Easter, which will be celebrated Sunday.

“Ukrainians are coming home,” she wrote. “Easter is a time to stand united and pray for Ukraine.”

