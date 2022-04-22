The world needs to act boldly, innovate broadly, and implement equitably in order to save the planet, says the organiser of Earth Day 2022.
A group walks across snow-covered fields towards the Buscaini mountain hut. Earth Day is celebrated every year on Apr 22. Reuters
The Perito Moreno glacier stretches over Lake Argentino. Reuters
A lenga-southern beech forest on the shore of the Beagle Channel. Reuters
Sand artist Manas Sahoo gives his finishing touches to his sand sculpture on the eve of World Earth Day for visitors awareness at the Bay of Bengal Sea's Puri beach, 65 km away from the eastern Indian state Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar. Reuters
The sun rises over the bay Packewaia. Reuters
An activist places a placard outside the Ministry of Investment's office, during a rally called "Investment for the Earth, not Oligarchy," asking the government to choose sustainable investment to mark Earth Day, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr 22, 2022. Reuters
Stream of a river flows calmly in the Sundarbans.
A portion of the longest sea beach in the world in Cox's Bazar. The sandy beach is one of the main tourist destinations in Bangladesh which has an unbroken length of 150km.
On the day of 52nd World Earth Day, two pups of a golden jackal (Canis aureus) family are banter with their mother in the morning in a forest at Tehatta, West Bengal; India on 22/04/2022. The world celebrates Earth Day to acknowledge climate and promote the beauty of planet Earth and how people can protect animals other life and humans. (Photo by Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Reuters
This will require a concerted effort from everyone - including businesses, governments, and citizens, says EarthDay.org.
"Everyone accounted for and everyone accountable need a partnership for the planet," the organisation said.