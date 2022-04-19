UK PM Johnson apologises to parliament for COVID fine
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Apr 2022 11:14 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2022 11:14 PM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday apologised to parliament for breaking COVID rules with a gathering on his birthday after he was fined by the police last week.
Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak were fined while parliament was on Easter recess. Lawmakers will hold a vote on Thursday on whether Johnson should be investigated over claims he misled parliament by repeatedly saying he had followed COVID rules. Read full story
"I take this opportunity on the first available sitting day to repeat my wholehearted apology to the House (of Commons). As soon as I received the notice, I acknowledged the hurt and the anger, and I said that people had a right to expect better of their Prime Minister," Johnson told lawmakers, adding he had not initially realised the gathering breached COVID rules.
"It did not occur to me then, or subsequently, that a gathering in the Cabinet Room just before a vital meeting on COVID strategy could amount to a breach of the rules. I repeat that was my mistake, and I apologise for it, unreservedly."
- Russia methodically carrying out its plan in Ukraine: minister
- Russia has begun 'Battle of Donbas': Zelensky
- Afghan school blasts kills 6
- Ukrainians hit a village with cluster munitions
- Ukraine says new Russia push seen in east
- Suu Kyi urges people to 'be united'
- When COVID enters the house, what should we do?
- Shanghai factories set to reopen
- One dead after police fire on protesters in Sri Lanka amid bailout talks with IMF
- Russia is ‘methodically carrying out’ its plan in eastern Ukraine: Defence Minister
- Pakistan's new finance minister faces tight time frame to tackle crises
- Netherlands reopens Ukrainian embassy in Lviv
- In Pakistan, Afghan refugees face hardship and a frosty reception
- As China's travel chill deepens, tourist-starved regions struggle to get by
Most Read
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement
- Dhaka College students, New Market shopkeepers embroiled in fresh clashes
- Why are side-view mirrors inside autorickshaws in Bangladesh?
- Dhaka College students, New Market shopkeepers clash after ‘altercation’
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- Cristiano Ronaldo mourns death of newborn twin son
- At least 50 injured in Dhaka New Market clashes
- Russia launches 'Battle of Donbas' on eastern front, Ukraine says
- Dhaka faces gridlock amid clashes in New Market
- Non-resident Bangladeshis now can transfer their money overseas