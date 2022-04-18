Two captured Britons appear on Russian state TV, ask to be swapped
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Apr 2022 07:05 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2022 07:27 PM BdST
Two British fighters captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared on Russian state TV on Monday and asked to be exchanged for a pro-Russian politician who is being held by the Ukrainian authorities.
It was unclear how freely the two men - Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin - were able to talk. Both spoke separately after being prompted by an unidentified man. The footage was broadcast on the Rossiya 24 state TV channel.
The two men asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to help bring them home in exchange for Ukraine releasing pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who was shown in a video released around the same time on Monday by Ukraine's SBU intelligence service asking to be swapped too.
Medvedchuk, in his appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy, asked to be exchanged for the defenders of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and any civilians allowed to leave.
Both Pinner and Aslin fought on the Ukrainian side in Mariupol, which is now almost entirely under Russian control.
The unidentified man shown on Russian state TV was seen showing the two Britons a video on his mobile phone of Medvedchuk's wife, Oksana, making an appeal over the weekend for her husband to be swapped for the two British nationals.
Three days after Russia moved its forces into Ukraine on Feb 24, Ukraine said Medvedchuk had escaped from house arrest. He had been placed under house arrest in May 2021 and charged with high treason and later with aiding terrorism.
The pro-Russian figure, who says Putin is godfather to his daughter, has denied wrongdoing.
"I understand the situation," Pinner, who looked tired and nervous, said after being shown the video.
"I'd like to appeal to the government to send me back home, I'd like to see my wife again," he said.
Pinner made a direct appeal to Johnson on his own behalf and on Aslin's behalf.
"We look to exchange myself and Aiden Aslin for Mr Medvedchuk. Obviously I would really appreciate your help in this matter," he said, saying he spoke a little Russian and had been treated well.
The unidentified man was then shown speaking to Aslin, who was sat on a chair wearing a T-shirt bearing the emblem of Ukraine's far-right Azov battalion.
"I think that Boris needs to listen to what Oksana (Medvedchuk's wife) has said," said Aslin, who also looked nervous.
"If Boris Johnson really does care about British citizens like he says he does then he will help."
- Russian teacher rejected Kremlin propaganda, then paid the price
- Sri Lankan president expands cabinet ahead of IMF talks
- Heart of Israel will be targeted if it acts against Iran: Raisi
- Zelensky, IMF MD discuss Ukraine's 'post-war reconstruction'
- India's COVID infections hit month-high
- The world’s broken promise of asylum
- Israeli government crisis deepens after closing of major mosque
- Questions linger after the sinking of a Russian warship
- Study shows 99% on Indonesia's most populous island have COVID antibodies
- When COVID-19 enters the house, what should we do?
- Shanghai factories struggle with restarts as city aims to ease lockdown
- Russian teacher rejected Kremlin propaganda, then paid the price
- COVID-shaming pits neighbour against neighbour in locked-down Shanghai
- Sri Lankan president expands cabinet ahead of IMF talks
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- Bangladesh court orders couple to let 19-year-old daughter return to Canada
- Why are side-view mirrors inside autorickshaws in Bangladesh?
- Death toll from Pakistani airstrike rises to 45, Afghan officials say
- Dhaka to seek Washington’s explanation for ‘fundamental flaws’ in human rights report
- Israeli government crisis deepens after closing of major mosque
- Days after the sinking of a Russian warship, questions linger
- Parliamentary committee asks authorities not to harass UAE-bound travellers with valid visas
- Another Hindu teacher in jail over hijab issue in Bangladesh
- Boro crops at risk as rising river waters breach dam at Sunamganj’s Horamondira Haor