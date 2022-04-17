In Australia, debate rages on over Indian mission's alleged interference in academic institute

The controversy started after 13 fellows affiliated with Melbourne-based quit on Mar 29, citing concerns about academic freedom.

Three more fellows have resigned since the story first came to light on Mar 31, alleging interference by the Indian High Commission, reports Scroll.in.

In the resignation letter signed by the 13 fellows, they claimed that the Indian High Commissioner to Australia intervened in the institute’s activities in an effort to discourage research and views that were uncomplimentary to India’s image.

However, the university insists that decisions not to publish particular articles were “not restrictions of academic freedom, but rather are an exercise based on editorial judgement as practised by academic institutions everywhere”.

The Australian India Institute was established in 2008 by the University of Melbourne as a centre dedicated to promoting support for and understanding of the Australia-India relationship.

13 academics quit the Australia India Institute at Melbourne University, citing concerns for academic freedom and alleging interference by the Indian High Commission. Indian embassies have become RSS Sakhas abroad. https://t.co/52oqvqVSMH — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) April 7, 2022

The country’s Labour government led by Kevin Rudd had given the university a grant of $8 million to set up the institute amid reports of attacks on Indian students. The institute continues to be funded by the governments of Australia and Victoria state.

But allegations of interference in the running of the institute leading to the infringement of academic freedom have cast a pall on the institute. The aggrieved fellows cited the example of a public event that was “downgraded to a private invitation-only seminar, following an intervention by the Indian High Commissioner”.

Speaking to the Australian newspaper 'The Age', one of the academics said the event in question, titled “Keywords for India: Violence”, was held in 2019 to discuss the violence being perpetrated on Muslims in India.

One of the fellows, Ian Woolford, a lecturer in Hindi studies at La Trobe University and an expert in Bhojpuri and Maithili folk songs, took to social media and tweeted: “I have resigned my affiliation with the Australia India Institute, due to concerns over government interference and restrictions of academic freedom.”

“Universities create space for academics to think, write, and dissent. When academics have reason to fear, universities provide support. Many of my colleagues in India have reason to fear but have no support. Many have been prosecuted for thinking, writing, and dissenting.

"I resigned from the Australia India Institute due to concerns of government interference and restrictions of academic freedom", says @iawoolford, as he speaks to Karan Thapar.https://t.co/SGmSAXrBUV — The Wire (@thewire_in) April 13, 2022

“Witnessing this situation makes me reflect on the global fragility of academic freedom and the power of fear over us all. I stand with my incarcerated colleagues and call on all universities to uphold their foundational commitments to academic freedom and scholarly dissent.”

But Amitabh Mattoo, founding director and CEO of the Australia India Institute and a current member of its governing body, tried to allay the seriousness of the allegations.

Speaking to the Indian news website 'The Wire', he denied almost every accusation made about the institute. According to Mattoo, most of the fellows who resigned had reached the end of their tenure and were "not really in a position to resign because once the term ends then they are disconnected automatically from the institute”.

Asked about the allegation of interference by the Indian mission, he said that it certainly did not happen during his tenure as director nor during that of current director Senator Lisa Singh’s tenure – but could have taken place when Craig Jeffrey was director. Mattoo described Jeffrey as “an Oxbridge dyed-in-the-wool academic” and added that the fellows were “scholarly, they often lack spine”.