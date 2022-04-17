Colombo protest marks 3rd anniversary of Easter Sunday bomb attack

Protesters shed tears and demonstrated with placards in the Sri Lankan capital to mark the 2019 attack that killed nearly 270
Sneha Mindani, 14, one of the survivors of the April 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attack, cries as her father delivers a speech during a protest to demand justice on the third anniversary of this attack, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 17, 2022
Sneha Mindani, 14, one of the survivors of the April 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attack, wipes her tears as her father delivers a speech during a protest to demand justice for this attack, on the third anniversary of the event, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 17, 2022. Reuters
A demonstrator holds a flower during a protest to demand justice for the April 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attack, on the third anniversary of this attack, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 17, 2022. Reuters
Demonstrators are seen through a cloth with a a cross printed on it, during a protest to demand justice for the Apr 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attack, on the third anniversary of this attack, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 17, 2022. Reuters
Demonstrators holding placards attend a protest to demand justice for the April 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attack, on the third anniversary of this attack, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 17, 2022. Reuters
A relative of a victim of the April 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attack prays before lighting several candles, during a protest to demmand justice for this attack, on the third anniversary of the event, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 17, 2022.
A relative of a victim of the April 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attack lights a candle during a protest to demand justice for this attack, on the third anniversary of the event, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 17, 2022. Reuters
A view of the damage at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, after bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, in Negombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 22, 2019. Reuters