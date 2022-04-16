Russia warns US to stop sending arms to Ukraine
>> David E Sanger, The New York Times
Published: 16 Apr 2022 01:35 AM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2022 01:35 AM BdST
Russia has sent a series of warnings to the Biden administration, including a formal diplomatic protest this week, demanding that it halt shipment of advanced weapons to Ukraine that could strike into Russian territory, or risk unspecified “unpredictable consequences.”
The diplomatic note, called a démarche, was sent through normal channels, two administration officials said, and was not signed by President Vladimir Putin or other senior Russian officials. But it was an indicator, one administration official said, that the weapons sent by the United States so far were having an effect.
It also suggested that the Russians were concerned about the new tranche of more sophisticated offensive weaponry, part of an $800 million package that President Joe Biden announced the day after the démarche was delivered by the Russian Embassy in Washington.
US officials said the tone of the note was consistent with a series of public Russian threats, including to target deliveries of weapons as they moved across Ukrainian territory.
Officials said the note did not prompt any special concern inside the White House. But it has touched off a broader discussion inside the Pentagon and intelligence agencies about whether the “unpredictable consequences” could include trying to target or sabotage some of the weapons shipments while they are still in NATO territory, before they are handed off to Ukrainians for the final leg of their journey into the hands of Ukrainian troops. The delivery of the protest note was first reported by The Washington Post.
The weapons Biden authorised this week for transfer to the Ukrainians include long-range artillery that is suited for what US officials believe will be a different style of battle in the open areas of the Donbas, where Russian forces appear to be massing for an attack in coming days.
While Pentagon officials were insistent in the run-up to the war in February that the United States provide only defensive weaponry that would avoid escalation, the nature of Russia’s attacks, including direct attacks on civilians and nonmilitary targets, appears to have muted that debate.
In other developments:
—Two Ukrainian Neptune missiles hit Russia’s flagship Moskva in the Black Sea, a senior defence official said Friday, providing the first US confirmation that the sinking of the Russian cruiser was the result of a Ukrainian strike.
— Ukraine’s military said Friday that Russian forces were using long-range bombers to attack Mariupol, as they intensified their efforts to seize complete control of the southern port city.
— Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had struck a missile factory on the outskirts of Kyiv and threatened to increase the “number and scale of missile strikes against facilities” in Ukraine’s capital in response to any “terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage” on the Russian territory.
—CIA Director William Burns said Thursday that “potential desperation” to extract the semblance of a victory could tempt Putin to order the use of a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon. The comments publicly voiced a concern that has coursed through the White House during the seven weeks of conflict.
— The Russians are staging attack helicopters at the border with Ukraine and bringing in soldiers and artillery, according to the Pentagon, as both sides furiously prepare for what is expected to be a bloody battle to control the vast plains of the country’s east.
© 2022 The New York Times Company
- Russian ship was hit by 2 Ukrainian missiles: US
- How big a loss to Russia is the sinking of the Moskva?
- ‘Fighting rages’ around Mariupol steel plant
- Faced with a changed Europe, China sticks to an old script
- Russia pledges more strikes on Kyiv
- China holds drills around Taiwan as US lawmakers visit
- Philippine vetoes bill seeking to tackle social media abuse
- 152 hurt in clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police
- For UK COVID victims’ families, fines for Johnson prolong heartbreak
- Tanzania’s first female president wants to bring her nation in from the cold
- US believes sunk Russian ship Moskva was hit by 2 Ukrainian missiles
- How big a loss to Russia is the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser?
- Ukraine says fighting rages around Mariupol steel plant, port
- Faced with a changed Europe, China sticks to an old script
Most Read
- Non-resident Bangladeshis now can transfer their money overseas
- Russia says it hits Kyiv missile factory after flagship sinks in Black Sea
- Bangladesh eases rules for dual citizens to enrol as voter
- Biman’s Boeing 777 flies to Saudi after collision in Dhaka airport hangar
- Europe reluctantly readies Russian oil embargo
- A man took her 4-year-old daughter to buy chocolate. She was shot dead
- UK plans to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda for processing
- 57,856 devotees from Bangladesh can travel for Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca this year
- Police constable arrested for 'sexually assaulting' child in Feni
- Fire at Old Dhaka plastics factory doused