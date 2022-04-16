Russia warns US to stop sending arms to Ukraine

The diplomatic note, called a démarche, was sent through normal channels, two administration officials said, and was not signed by President Vladimir Putin or other senior Russian officials. But it was an indicator, one administration official said, that the weapons sent by the United States so far were having an effect.

It also suggested that the Russians were concerned about the new tranche of more sophisticated offensive weaponry, part of an $800 million package that President Joe Biden announced the day after the démarche was delivered by the Russian Embassy in Washington.

US officials said the tone of the note was consistent with a series of public Russian threats, including to target deliveries of weapons as they moved across Ukrainian territory.

Officials said the note did not prompt any special concern inside the White House. But it has touched off a broader discussion inside the Pentagon and intelligence agencies about whether the “unpredictable consequences” could include trying to target or sabotage some of the weapons shipments while they are still in NATO territory, before they are handed off to Ukrainians for the final leg of their journey into the hands of Ukrainian troops. The delivery of the protest note was first reported by The Washington Post.

The weapons Biden authorised this week for transfer to the Ukrainians include long-range artillery that is suited for what US officials believe will be a different style of battle in the open areas of the Donbas, where Russian forces appear to be massing for an attack in coming days.

While Pentagon officials were insistent in the run-up to the war in February that the United States provide only defensive weaponry that would avoid escalation, the nature of Russia’s attacks, including direct attacks on civilians and nonmilitary targets, appears to have muted that debate.

In other developments:

—Two Ukrainian Neptune missiles hit Russia’s flagship Moskva in the Black Sea, a senior defence official said Friday, providing the first US confirmation that the sinking of the Russian cruiser was the result of a Ukrainian strike.

— Ukraine’s military said Friday that Russian forces were using long-range bombers to attack Mariupol, as they intensified their efforts to seize complete control of the southern port city.

— Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had struck a missile factory on the outskirts of Kyiv and threatened to increase the “number and scale of missile strikes against facilities” in Ukraine’s capital in response to any “terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage” on the Russian territory.

—CIA Director William Burns said Thursday that “potential desperation” to extract the semblance of a victory could tempt Putin to order the use of a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon. The comments publicly voiced a concern that has coursed through the White House during the seven weeks of conflict.

— The Russians are staging attack helicopters at the border with Ukraine and bringing in soldiers and artillery, according to the Pentagon, as both sides furiously prepare for what is expected to be a bloody battle to control the vast plains of the country’s east.

