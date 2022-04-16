Moscow bars entry to Russia for UK's Johnson, Truss, Wallace
Published: 16 Apr 2022 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2022 03:53 PM BdST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Saturday that it had barred entry to the country for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and 10 other British government members and politicians.
The move was taken "in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British Government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it would expand the list soon.
