Anticipating need for coastal defence, Ukraine asked for anti-ship missiles

The United States responded, adding coastal defense weapons to a $800 million package announced this week. Senior Pentagon officials also requested in a meeting Wednesday that US military contractors develop proposals for additional anti-ship missiles that the US could provide to the Ukrainians or American allies.

The Ukrainian strike on the Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was a stark demonstration of the power of anti-ship missiles launched from the coast, and it showed, a senior Defense Department official said, that Ukraine’s requests for more such weaponry was “very prescient”.

US officials said that the Moskva was not sunk with American-made weapons, but with two Ukrainian Neptune missiles.

Russia has continued to claim that the fire on the Moskva was the result of an accident, not a Ukrainian attack.

Some US officials said that Russia remains anxious to play down Ukrainian prowess with its public. The sinking of the Moskva, officials said, showed both the power of Ukraine’s own weaponry and the strategic importance of expanding the battle from Ukrainian towns to the Black Sea, where Russia’s fleet have long dominated. The sinking of the ship is a blow to Russia’s war plans, sending an arsenal of missiles to the bottom of the Black Sea.

While few US analysts would have predicted that the Ukrainians could have sunk the Moskva, officials said at this point in the war no one should be surprised by Ukrainian capabilities, or their ability to inflict high damage on the Russian military.

Before the strike on the Moskva, the senior Defense Department official said, the Russian Black Sea fleet had been able “to operate with relative impunity.”

Now, however, the Russians have already pulled back their other ships farther from the coast, another US official said. That could complicate any Russian amphibious assault on Odesa. Stopping or deterring an amphibious landing remains an important objective for Ukrainian officials, and was behind their specific request for more coastal defense weaponry, US officials said.

The farther Russian ships are from the coast the more limited their support for ground assaults on Ukrainian cities will be. That could make some gun and missile attacks on Ukraine more difficult, but it will not put Russia’s more powerful missiles out of range. Ukraine’s Neptune missiles have a range of about 190 miles, far shorter than Russia’s sea-launched cruise missiles, some of which can reach 1,550 miles.

