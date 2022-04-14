Stranded seafarers escape Ukraine, others trapped: ILO
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Apr 2022 08:28 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2022 08:28 PM BdST
A portion of the estimated 1,000 seafarers trapped in Ukraine have escaped, the International Labour Organisation and industry officials told Reuters, voicing concern for those remaining trapped onboard ships or unaccounted for.
Several foreign cargo ships have been struck by crossfire in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb 24. UN agencies have called for urgent action to protect some 1,000 seafarers from at least 20 countries, including in the besieged city of Mariupol that has been under bombardment for weeks.
An estimated 100 vessels have been prevented from departing because of risks of drifting sea mines, industry sources say.
Fabrizio Barcellona, Seafarers' Section Coordinator at The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), said the "vast bulk" of the seafarers who are from India, Syria, Egypt, Turkey the Philippines and Bangladesh as well as Ukraine and Russia had left, travelling overland to Poland and Romania.
He cited information from Philippine government sources saying that 83 of an original 480 seafarers of Philippines nationality remain stranded. Philippine authorities were not immediately available for comment. "A small number (of the estimated 1,000) remain stranded and unable to return home due to the ongoing threat of potential military crossfire," he said.
An ILO spokesperson said in an emailed response to Reuters that some seafarers are still trapped on their ships, within earshot of shellfire, without giving details. Others had been disembarked, including some who were repatriated home, while others were under the protection of the Ukrainian army.
Russia said on Wednesday it had taken control of Mariupol's trading port and had freed "hostages" from vessels.
On 11 April a letter was circulated to the International Maritime Organization members by Dominica maritime authorities about its ship that sank in Mariupol this month, saying that the crew was hiding on other vessels "under an immense amount of intense fear and distress."
Barcellona said the ITF, which represents some 200 seafarers' unions, had been seeking to establish "blue corridors" but said this was impossible due to mines.
The International Committee of the Red Cross urged parties to the conflict to allow civilians, including commercial crews, to leave and said it would raise this with authorities.
