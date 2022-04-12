Multiple people shot in New York subway station, explosives found
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Apr 2022 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2022 08:34 PM BdST
Multiple people were shot and at least 13 were injured on Tuesday in a New York City subway station where authorities found undetonated explosive devices, the Fire Department said, in the latest spasm of violence in the city's transit system.
The incident occurred during the morning commute at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighbourhood, according to news media. CNN and other media reported that at least five people were shot, citing sources in the New York Fire Department.
It was not immediately clear whether the number of injured people included those who were shot.
A police officer works near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, April 12, 2022. Reuters
The New York Police Department warned people to stay away from the area, which is known for its thriving Chinatown, views of the Statue of Liberty and Industry City, a sprawling warehouse district that has become home to many creative businesses.
Video footage showed a massive law enforcement presence around the subway station, including heavily armed officers and dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles.
- Johnson to be fined over lockdown parties
- Iran summons Afghan envoy over attack on diplomatic missions
- US aircraft carrier deploys off Korean peninsula
- Sri Lanka's health system buckles under economic crisis
- Far from defeated, Putin intends to escalate war
- Imran Khan lawmakers quit en masse
- US monitoring rights abuses in India: Blinken
- Tens of thousands killed in Mariupol: Ukraine
- With threats all around, Japan moves to shed its pacifist constraints
- Putin says Russia will achieve 'noble' aims of its Ukraine military campaign
- Sri Lanka to temporarily suspend foreign debt payments: central bank governor
- Sikhs sue Marine Corps over restrictions on beards
- Drugs running out, surgeries cancelled as Sri Lanka's health system buckles
- At least one killed, 7 injured in explosion near Lebanon's Sidon
Most Read
- Farmer offended over 4-year-old girl’s presence in Bangladesh mosque killed in clash
- RAB warns Eid shoppers to avoid 15 'mugging hotspots' in Dhaka
- Biman’s two Boeing jets grounded after collision in Dhaka airport hangar
- Hindu youth in custody after ‘Facebook post’ spurs violence in Bagerhat
- Bangladesh SSC, HSC exams to cover all subjects in 2023, says Dipu Moni
- Khan lawmakers quit en masse as Pakistan parliament elects Sharif PM
- Hasina regrets ‘absence of a strong opposition’ in Bangladesh
- Russian forces are setting the stage for a new offensive in Ukraine’s east
- Biden to Modi: Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest
- Bangladesh orders factories to stop using gas for 4 hours a day