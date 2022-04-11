Biden, Modi hold virtual talks centred on Russia and Ukraine
Steve Holland, Reuters
Published: 11 Apr 2022 10:47 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2022 10:47 PM BdST
US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held virtual talks on Monday focused mainly on Ukraine, and Modi said he had suggested to Russia that President Vladimir Putin hold direct talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The talks took place as the United States seeks more help from India in applying economic pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Viewing each other from video screens, Biden and Modi both expressed growing alarm at the destruction inside Ukraine, particularly in Bucha, where many civilians have been killed.
"Recently, the news of the killings of innocent civilians in the city of Bucha was very worrying. We immediately condemned it and have asked for an independent probe", Modi said.
Modi also told Biden he had suggested in recent conversations with Russia that Putin and Zelensky hold direct talks.
The United States has made clear it does not want to see an uptick in Russian energy imports by India.
Daleep Singh, US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, who visited India recently, has said the United States will not set any "red line" for India on its energy imports from Russia but does not want to see a "rapid acceleration" in purchases.
Lured by steep discounts following Western sanctions on Russian entities, India has bought at least 13 million barrels of Russian crude oil since the country invaded Ukraine in late February. That compared with some 16 million barrels for the whole of last year, data compiled by Reuters shows.
The Biden-Modi meeting will precede a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the White House said.
Biden, who last spoke to Modi in March, recently said that only India among the Quad group of countries was "somewhat shaky" in acting against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
The South Asian nation has tried to balance its ties with Russia and the West but unlike other members of the Quad countries - United States, Japan and Australia - it has not imposed sanctions on Russia.
Biden told Modi he is looking forward to seeing him in Japan "on about the 24th of May."
- Man found guilty of murdering UK lawmaker
- Indonesia police disperse protest at parliament
- Australian election campaign kicks off
- Sri Lankan parties want interim govt
- Storm kills 25 in Philippines
- Pakistan parliament picks Sharif as prime minister
- Khan's party resigns from Pakistan parliament lower house
- War to slash Ukraine's GDP by 45%: WB
- Denmark stocks up on iodine pills to bolster nuclear emergency plan
- Indonesia police fire tear gas to disperse protest at parliament
- Man found guilty of murdering UK lawmaker David Amess
- Australian election campaign kicks off with opposition ahead in polls
- Russia will not pause military operation in Ukraine for peace talks
- Sri Lankan parties want interim govt with new PM as IMF talks loom
Most Read
- Feeling the heat from pandemic: Japan seeks to increase Bangladesh project costs and deadlines
- Circumstances that led to the arrest of teacher Hriday Mondal
- Freed on bail, teacher Mondal hints at rivalry between co-workers over private tuition
- Popular British politician falls from grace over tax scandal
- Biman’s two Boeing jets grounded after collision in Dhaka airport hangar
- Pakistan's parliament votes in Sharif as prime minister
- Bangladesh orders factories to stop using gas for 4 hours a day
- Sohel Taj leads march to Ganabhaban demanding Apr 10 as ‘Republic Day’
- Sri Lanka's surprise finance minister has a mountain to climb
- Facing disastrous floods, they turned to mangrove trees for protection