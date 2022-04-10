Boris Johnson visits Kyiv, as Britain promises Ukraine armoured vehicles and anti-ship weapons

Britain will provide 120 armoured vehicles as well as new anti-ship missile systems to the Ukrainian military, No. 10 Downing St said in a statement issued to coincide with Johnson’s meeting with Zelensky. That is in addition to 100 million pounds (about $130 million) worth of military equipment that Johnson pledged to Ukraine on Friday.

Johnson and Zelensky praised each other at a news conference after their meeting for their cooperation since the Russian invasion, Reuters reported. Zelensky called for “a complete ban on Russian energy supplies, and increase the delivery of weapons to us.”

Johnson replied: “Together with our partners, we are going to ratchet up the economic pressure and we will continue to intensify, week by week, the sanctions on Russia.” He said those measures would include moving away from Russian fossil fuels.

On Saturday, Johnson also promised that, subject to parliamentary approval, Britain would guarantee an additional $500 million in World Bank lending to Ukraine, taking its total loan guarantee to about $1 billion. Britain has not, however, offered to supply tanks to Ukraine, instead providing equipment that can be defined as defensive.

Britain has also sent Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons, which have proved useful for mobile Ukrainian fighters to use against Russia’s armoured vehicles.

Johnson has established close ties with Zelensky, talking to him regularly by phone and inviting him to address the House of Commons by video last month, the first of a number of virtual speeches that Zelensky gave to foreign parliaments.

There was speculation last month that Johnson would visit the capital, Kyiv, after the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia went there. But that trip did not materialise for weeks, and Saturday’s visit by Johnson was a surprise.

On Saturday, Johnson and Zelensky walked with a group of soldiers through the streets of Kyiv, according to a video posted online by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry. In the weeks before the Kremlin withdrew troops from around the city, Russian forces had bombarded the city and Zelensky had posted defiant videos from the streets.

Other Western politicians have also made the trip to Kyiv recently to stress their support for Ukraine and for Zelensky, including Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

On Friday, she travelled to the Ukrainian town of Bucha, where retreating Russian soldiers are accused of killing dozens of civilians. She condemned the killings and promised to try to speed Ukraine’s efforts to become a member of the European Union.

On Friday, Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger also went to Kyiv to meet with Zelensky and to announce the transfer of an air-defence system to Ukraine. On Saturday, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also met with Zelensky in Kyiv.

