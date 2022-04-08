Man jailed for life for shocking murder of British teacher of Bangladesh origin
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Apr 2022 07:45 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2022 07:45 PM BdST
A man was jailed for life on Friday for the brutal murder of a female teacher of Bangladesh origin found dead a short walk from her London home in a killing that fuelled public anger about violence against women in Britain.
Sabina Nessa, 28, was attacked and killed after leaving her home in south London, last September to make the five-minute walk through a local park to a bar where she was due to meet a friend.
She never arrived and her body was found in the park the next afternoon. Police said she had suffered a ferocious and sexually-motivated attack.
Her killer was Koci Selamaj, 36, who had travelled from his home in Eastbourne on England's south coast to the park where he had waited for an unsuspecting victim to come his way. He hit Nessa 34 times during the frenzied attack.
He pleaded guilty to Nessa's murder and on Friday was told he would serve at least 36 years in prison.
"Selamaj is a dangerous and violent offender who has never shown any remorse for his heinous action," said Detective Chief Inspector Neil John.
Nessa's murder prompted emotional vigils across Britain and calls for greater action to protect women from violence, coming six months after a huge public outcry when a woman was abducted, raped and murdered in south London by a police officer.
