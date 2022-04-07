Turkish court halts Khashoggi trial, transfers it to Saudi Arabia
>> Ali Kucukgocmen, Reuters
Published: 07 Apr 2022 01:54 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2022 01:55 PM BdST
A Turkish court ruled on Thursday to halt the trial of Saudi suspects over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and transfer it to Saudi Arabia, a decision that drew condemnation from rights groups and comes as Ankara mends ties with Riyadh.
Last week the prosecutor called for the trial in absentia of 26 Saudi suspects to be transferred from Istanbul to Saudi authorities. The justice minister later said the government backed the request.
Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul four years ago triggered a global outcry and put pressure on Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
"Making the decision to halt (the trial) is against the law... because the acquittal ruling about the defendants in Saudi Arabia has been finalised," said Gokmen Baspinar, a lawyer representing Hatice Cengiz, the murdered journalist's fiancee.
"The fact that the trial is being transferred to a country where there is no justice is an example of irresponsibility against the Turkish people," he said.
A US intelligence report released a year ago said Prince Mohammed had approved the operation to kill or capture Khashoggi, but the Saudi government denied any involvement by the crown prince and rejected the report's findings.
A Turkish court began the trial in 2020 with relations tense between the Ankara and Riyadh, two Sunni Muslim regional powers. But with Turkey keen for investment to boost its economy, Ankara has sought over the last year to heal the rift with Riyadh.
Ahead of the ruling, Human Rights Watch had warned that transferring of the trial to Riyadh would block justice.
It "would end any possibility of justice for (Khashoggi), and would reinforce Saudi authorities' apparent belief that they can get away with murder," said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.
- Video shows Ukrainian troops killing Russian PoWs
- Why tracking Putin’s wealth is so difficult
- Traces of lives cut short: bread on a bench, blood pooled nearby
- US sanctions Sberbank, Putin's daughters
- Japan to lift COVID entry ban for 106 countries
- Zelensky accuses Russia of atrocities
- India trying to stabilise economic transactions with Russia
- Pakistan court likely to rule on Khan ouster Thursday
- Ex-leader of Burkina Faso convicted in killing of Thomas Sankara, his predecessor
- New Russian land mine poses special risk in Ukraine
- The Pentagon trains Ukrainian soldiers to use armed drones against Russian forces
- Blast hits mosque in Kabul during prayers, injuring six
- Yellen says Russia should be expelled from G20, US may boycott some meetings
- Ukraine's Zelensky: Delay on Russia oil embargo decision is costing lives
Most Read
- Video appears to show Ukrainian troops killing captured Russian soldiers
- Padma Bridge will open around the end of 2022, says Hasina
- Russia-Ukraine war has delayed Padma Bridge opening, Bangladesh official says
- Bangladesh is alert to avert economic crisis like one in Sri Lanka: Hasina
- Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
- Dhaka's traffic torment worsens even in reduced Ramadan office hours
- In Dhaka, a fresh influx of private cars heightens traffic mayhem
- RAB arrests suspect in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder after 24 years
- Hasina suggests using pumpkin in place of eggplant as prices soar in Ramadan
- Ashish, accomplices murdered actor Sohel Chowdhury to teach him a lesson, says RAB