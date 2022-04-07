Australia to impose sanctions on 67 more Russians over Ukraine
>> Robin Emmott, Reuters
Published: 07 Apr 2022 02:45 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2022 02:45 PM BdST
Australia will impose financial sanctions and travel bans on an additional 67 Russians over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday, taking the total number of people and entities sanctioned to almost 600.
"Today, I'm announcing 67 further sanctions of Russian elites and oligarchs, those close to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin who facilitate and support his outrageous actions," she told reporters as she arrived at NATO.
In a media statement issued after her public remarks, Payne said the new listings followed "the emergence of evidence of war crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv".
Russia has said it launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine and denied accusations of the killing of civilians during its occupation of Bucha, calling it a Ukrainian "provocation".
Those sanctioned included Russian military official Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko, Payne said.
Australia has supplied defence equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, while imposing a ban on exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia.
Payne said Australia has now sanctioned close to 600 individuals and entities, including most of Russia's banking sector and all entities responsible for the country's sovereign debt.
- Australia to impose sanctions on 67 more Russians over Ukraine
- China's balancing act on Ukraine is a 'win' for US
- Turkish court halts Khashoggi trial
- New Sri Lanka central bank chief takes office
- What Russian coal means to Europe
- Video shows Ukrainian troops killing Russian PoWs
- Why tracking Putin’s wealth is so difficult
- Traces of lives cut short: bread on a bench, blood pooled nearby
- Sri Lanka must restructure $1 billion debt, needs stability, says outgoing finance minister
- Australia to impose sanctions on 67 more Russians over Ukraine
- Maldives shelters sanctioned Russian billionaires' yachts
- Russia is sending mercenaries and Syrians to Ukraine, western officials say
- Turkish court halts Khashoggi trial, transfers it to Saudi Arabia
- New York agrees to expand voting access for people with disabilities
Most Read
- Video appears to show Ukrainian troops killing captured Russian soldiers
- Russia-Ukraine war has delayed Padma Bridge opening, Bangladesh official says
- In Dhaka, a fresh influx of private cars heightens traffic mayhem
- Padma Bridge will open around the end of 2022, says Hasina
- Bangladesh is alert to avert economic crisis like one in Sri Lanka: Hasina
- Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
- Hasina suggests using pumpkin in place of eggplant as prices soar in Ramadan
- Evaly Chairman Shamima released from Kashimpur jail on bail
- Ashish, accomplices murdered actor Sohel Chowdhury to teach him a lesson, says RAB
- Dhaka's traffic torment worsens even in reduced Ramadan office hours