Russian artillery kills two people at Ukrainian aid distribution point: Donetsk governor
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Apr 2022 05:30 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2022 05:30 PM BdST
The governor of Ukraine's Donetsk region said at least two civilians were killed and five wounded on Wednesday when Russian artillery fire struck a humanitarian aid distribution point in the town of Vuhledar.
In an online post, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko shared photos of the alleged attack which showed two women stretched out on the ground, another person with serious wound to the leg and another person with a bloodied leg being helped into a rescue vehicle.
"At the moment it's known that two people were killed and five were injured. We document all the crimes committed by the Russian Federation on our land," Kyrylenko wrote.
Russia has denied targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb 24. Reuters was unable immediately to verify Kyrlyenko's account of the incident.
More stories
- What do the hackers faking Ukrainian surrender want?
- US, UK and Australia expand partnership to develop hypersonic missiles
- US, allies ready new Russia sanctions
- Musk to join Twitter board
- Ukraine atrocity photographs touch a global nerve
- Make Russia accountable for war crimes: Zelensky to UN
- Foreign merchant ship hit by missile: Ukraine
- France summons Russian ambassador to Paris
Recent Stories
- EU will put more sanctions on Russia: Commission head
- Hackers’ fake claims of Ukrainian surrender aren’t fooling anyone. So what’s their goal?
- In heated exchange, US defence chief defends Ukraine response
- Why Germany can’t just pull the plug on Russian energy
- How America watches for a nuclear strike
- Sri Lanka's president will not resign despite protests, says minister
Opinion
Most Read
- RAB arrests suspect in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder after 24 years
- Yes, there is a clash of civilisations
- Padma Bridge will open around the end of 2022, says Hasina
- Dhaka's traffic torment worsens even in reduced Ramadan office hours
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- Pro-Putin leaders in Hungary and Serbia set to win reelection
- Bangladesh planning minister finds Sri Lanka comparison ‘unacceptable’
- Dhaka WASA chief admits water at his home smells bad, advises boiling before drinking it
- Bangladesh to build sea life aquarium in Cox’s Bazar
- 79,337 pass MBBS entrance exams, girls outperform boys