Britain says Ukraine forces have retaken the north
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Apr 2022 12:49 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2022 12:49 PM BdST
Ukrainian forces have retaken key northern terrain, forcing Russian forces to retreat from areas around the city of Chernihiv and north of the capital Kyiv, British military intelligence said on Tuesday.
Low-level fighting is likely to continue in some of the recaptured areas, but reduce this week as the remainder of the Russian forces withdraw, the defence ministry said in a regular bulletin on Twitter.
Many of the withdrawing Russian units are likely to require significant re-equipping and refurbishment before they redeploy for operations in the country's east, the ministry added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
More stories
- US, Europe plan Russia sanctions
- Remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial
- China rallies domestic sympathy for Russia
- Biden calls for trial, saying Putin is a war criminal
- Only severe emissions cuts will avoid climate extremes: UN
- Global outcry at ‘war crime’ killings near Kyiv
- Russian actions in Ukraine make negotiations harder: Zelensky
- Why Putin faces ‘more NATO’ in the Arctic
Recent Stories
- IMF says monitoring political and economic developments in Sri Lanka 'very closely'
- Sri Lanka's finance minister resigns a day after being sworn in – letter
- First ICC trial addressing Darfur war crimes to open
- Pakistan's top court resumes hearing into PM Khan's bid to stay on
- Sri Lanka's ruling coalition loses parliamentary majority amid growing protests
- Several killed as truck crashes into train in Hungary
Opinion
Most Read
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- Pro-Putin leaders in Hungary and Serbia set to win reelection
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries, PM says
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- Sri Lanka gets new finance minister, cenbank governor as unrest grows
- Momen meets Blinken in Washington on 50 years of US-Bangladesh ties
- Police take constable into custody for harassing a college teacher
- How Pakistan's political crisis could play out