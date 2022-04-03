Ukraine demands new Russia sanctions over 'massacre'
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Apr 2022 07:23 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2022 07:23 PM BdST
Ukraine's foreign minister called on the G7 on Sunday to impose "devastating" new sanctions on Moscow and accused Russia of carrying out a deliberate "massacre" in the town of Bucha outside Kyiv.
Ukraine said on Saturday its forces had retaken all areas around Kyiv and the mayor in Bucha, a liberated town 37 km (23 miles) northwest of the capital, said that 300 residents had been killed by the Russian army.
"We are still gathering and looking for bodies, but the number has already gone into the hundreds," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, according to his ministry.
"Dead bodies lie on the streets. They killed civilians while staying there and when they were leaving these villages and towns," Kuleba said.
Russia has so far not commented publicly on the allegations. Moscow has previously denied Ukrainian allegations that it has targeted civilians or carried out possible war crimes.
Kuleba called on the International Criminal Court to visit Bucha and other towns around Kyiv as soon as possible to gather evidence.
"I urge the International Criminal Court and international organisations to send their missions to Bucha and other liberated towns and villages of the Kyiv region, in cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, to thoroughly collect all evidence of Russian war crimes," the ministry quoted him as saying.
"If I used to say that I will make every effort to bring the perpetrators to justice, now I am convinced that this is a matter of my life, which I will do until my last breath, until they are all held accountable," he said.
- Pakistan PM Khan seeks fresh elections after avoiding ouster
- Missiles hit near Odesa in Ukraine
- Decades after the destruction of homeless camps, what have we learned?
- Guantanamo detainee released after 20 years
- Ukrainian forces retake Kyiv region
- Social media platforms blocked in Sri Lanka
- Lithuania stops importing Russian gas
- Taliban bans drug cultivation, including lucrative opium
- For Putin, invasion is the latest in a long string of failures in Ukraine
- Ukraine demands new Russia sanctions over 'massacre'
- When the Russians picked the wrong town to invade
- At least six dead, nine injured, in downtown Sacramento shooting
- Sri Lanka police fire tear gas to stop protests amid curfew
- Lithuania says it has stopped importing gas from Russia
Most Read
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- ‘It is done’: A Bangladeshi murder suspect flew to Dubai and orchestrated another killing at home
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Fresh elections in Pakistan to be held in 90 days, says state minister for information
- Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan
- A slap could sting the Smith family brand
- Pakistan PM Khan suggests he might not accept vote to oust him
- Putin reminds the world he still wields a powerful economic weapon
- Russia in broad retreat from Kyiv, seeking to regroup from battering
- How two best friends beat Amazon