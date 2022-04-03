In Ukraine’s Bucha, Russian forces faced a ‘harsh awakening’

It came a day after Ukrainian forces moved into Bucha and found what officials and witnesses said were the bodies of civilians killed by Russian forces.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the images of dead Ukrainian civilians found in Bucha were a "punch in the gut" and those responsible must be held accountable.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called the killings in Bucha a "brutality" unseen in Europe for decades.

Russia's defence ministry denied Ukrainian allegations of attacks on civilians, saying footage and photographs showing dead bodies in Bucha were "yet another provocation" by Kyiv.

What Russia did not say was described by the BBC as a “harsh awakening” for Putin’s forces.

Only two or three days after Russian forces crossed into Ukraine on Feb 24, Ukrainian forces destroyed a column of Russian tanks and armoured personnel carriers moving through Bucha, the BBC reported.

It was one of the first of many Ukrainian ambushes that stopped the Russian advance dead, according to the report.

The evidence includes the rusting and twisted wreckage of the column that still lies where it was destroyed on that suburban street.

A BBC team was able to get to Bucha because during Friday the final Russian soldiers pulled out, as part of what the Kremlin has presented as a calm and rational decision to concentrate on the war in eastern Ukraine.

Elite troops from Russia's airborne forces rode into the town in armoured vehicles light enough to be carried by aircraft.

They came from Hostomel airport, a few miles away, which had been attacked and seized by Russian paratroopers landed by helicopter on the first day of the invasion. Even then, there was fierce resistance from Ukrainian forces.

The road is narrow and straight, an ideal place for an ambush. Witnesses told the BBC the Ukrainians attacked the convoy with Bayraktar attack drones bought from Turkey. Other neighbours said Ukrainian territorial defence volunteers were also in the area.

However they did it, the lead vehicles and the ones bringing up the rear were knocked out and imprisoned the others. The wreckage has not been touched. Belts of 30mm cannon shells lie on the grass verge, along with many pieces of dangerous and damaged abandoned ordnance.

Young conscripts ran away, begging, local people said, not to be turned over to Ukrainian territorial defence. A man of around 70 who called himself uncle Hrysha, told the BBC: "I felt sorry for them. They were so young, 18 to 20, with their whole lives ahead of them."

“It looks as if Russians, as they prepared to pull out of Bucha, had no such pity,” the BBC wrote.

At least 20 dead men were lying in the street as Ukrainian troops entered the town. Some of them had their hands tied behind their backs. The mayor said they had buried 280 people in mass graves.

The Ukrainian prosecutors investigating possible war crimes by Russia have found 410 bodies in towns near the capital. President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of committing genocide in his country.

Many of the people who had left for safer areas, or abroad, had bolted shut security doors. The Russians removed them by ripping out the concrete lintels and door posts.

A few miles away, the trail of devastation leads to Hostomel airport. Russian airborne troops tried to use it as a base for a push into Kyiv.

The world's largest transport plane was destroyed early on. The roof of the enormous hangar built for it was so riddled with a constellation of shrapnel holes

An enormous amount of national pride was invested in the aircraft, as a symbol of Ukraine's ability to make big projects all round the world.

