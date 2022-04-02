Pakistan army chief says his country seeks to expand relations with United States
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Apr 2022 07:17 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2022 07:51 PM BdST
Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday his country sought to expand its relationship with Washington, a day after Islamabad protested to the US embassy over alleged interference in its internal affairs.
Prime Minister Imran Khan had said on Friday that Islamabad had given a protest note to the American embassy over what he described as a foreign conspiracy to oust him from power.
"We share a long history of excellent and strategic relationship with the United States, which remains our largest export market," Bajwa told a security conference in Islamabad.
Also highlighting close diplomatic and business relationships with longtime ally China, Bajwa added: "We seek to expand and broaden our ties with both countries without impacting our relations with the other."
Faced with a tight no-confidence vote on Sunday that could
see Khan ousted after defections from his ruling coalition, he has been alleging in his campaign to remain in power that a foreign-funded conspiracy was backing his ouster after he visited Moscow in February.
The US embassy in Islamabad did not immediately reply to arequest for comment. The White House has denied that the United States had been seeking to remove Khan from power.
Khan met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on the
day Russian forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine.
Bajwa said Pakistan was deeply concerned over the conflict in Ukraine, adding his country also enjoyed longstanding relations with Russia, but "despite legitimate concerns by Russia, its aggression against the smaller countries can't be condoned."
- Pope considering trip to Ukraine
- Pakistan seeks to expand US ties: army chief
- Mali military operation kills 200 militants
- Sarah Palin to run for US Congress
- Russian missiles strike several Ukrainian cities
- Moscow says Ukraine hit a fuel depot inside Russia
- Pope apologises to indigenous Canadians
- In European classrooms, questions about a war so close to home
- Mali says military operation in Moura area kills 200 militants
- Sri Lanka imposes curfew, lawyers urge end to state of emergency
- Mariupol mass evacuation falters as Red Cross judges it too dangerous
- Pope Francis says he is considering trip to Ukraine’s Kyiv
- Former US vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin to run for Congress
- Russian missiles strike several Ukrainian cities
Most Read
- Will Smith resigns from film academy, says he's 'heartbroken'
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
- RAB arrests four suspects, including ‘mastermind’, in AL leader Tipu murder
- Driver detained over death of North South University student in hit-and-run
- BEZA enters deal with Adani Ports for Indian Economic Zone in Chattogram
- She was riding her scooter to the North South University campus. Then an accident snatched her life
- Local Awami League leader masterminded murder of Tipu: RAB
- From constable to ASP: Abdul Hakim's unprecedented rise through the police ranks