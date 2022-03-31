Iran says US violates UN resolution linked to nuclear deal
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Mar 2022 12:48 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2022 12:48 PM BdST
The United States continues to violate a United Nations resolution that enshrines a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, despite its claims of wanting to revive the pact, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the United States applied sanctions on a procurement agent in Iran and his companies for their role in supporting Tehran's ballistic missile programme.
"This move is another sign of the US government's malice towards the Iranian people, as it continues the failed policy of maximum pressure against Iran," the spokesperson added.
UN Security Council Resolution 2231 enshrines the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran and world powers have sought to revive through negotiations in Vienna.
The talks were close to agreement in early March until Russia made last-minute demands of the United States.
The White House said on Wednesday that the new sanctions would not derail nuclear talks but will remain in place regardless of whether an agreement is reached.
