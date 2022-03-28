Israeli PM Bennett tests positive for COVID

The news came hours after Bennett, who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and received a booster dose, visited the scene of a shooting in the Israeli city of Hadera, where two Arab gunmen killed two police officers before being shot dead.

"This morning, the prime minister will conduct an assessment ... of last night's attack," Bennett's office added in a statement.

Participants would include the ministers of defence and internal security, the military's chief of staff and the national police chief, it added.

Bennett met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem on Sunday.

The prime minister, who turned 50 on Friday, has been a vocal proponent of vaccinations and masking, while avoiding lockdowns, as Israel battles the pandemic.