Israeli PM Bennett tests positive for COVID
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Mar 2022 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2022 12:12 PM BdST
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for COVID-19 but feels well and will work while self-isolating at home, his office said on Monday.
The news came hours after Bennett, who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and received a booster dose, visited the scene of a shooting in the Israeli city of Hadera, where two Arab gunmen killed two police officers before being shot dead.
"This morning, the prime minister will conduct an assessment ... of last night's attack," Bennett's office added in a statement.
Participants would include the ministers of defence and internal security, the military's chief of staff and the national police chief, it added.
Bennett met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem on Sunday.
The prime minister, who turned 50 on Friday, has been a vocal proponent of vaccinations and masking, while avoiding lockdowns, as Israel battles the pandemic.
- Luhansk may vote to join Russia
- HK to halve COVID flight-ban penalty to 7 days
- Ukraine calls for more arms
- Putin cannot remain in power: Biden
- Rockets strike Ukraine's Lviv
- A history of tensions between Ukraine and Russia
- How Europe got hooked on Russian gas
- Azerbaijan enters peacekeepers' zone in Nagorno-Karabakh: Russia
- Kim says N Korea will keep developing 'formidable striking capabilities'
- Invasion upends relative global peace
- 4 dead after driver crashes into an encampment of homeless people
- With eyes on Russia, US military prepares for an Arctic future
- Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks loom
- Ukraine willing to be neutral, says Russia wants to split nation
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Police arrest 'hired gun' over Shahjahanpur double murder
- Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar
- Dentist stabbed to death by ‘muggers’ in Mirpur
- Police recover body of Kazakh worker on Rooppur project, arrest 3 Belarusians
- Police say AC repairman robbed and murdered woman at her Sabujbagh home
- Russian-backed Ukrainian rebel region may vote to join Russia
- Pakistan PM Khan says he won't resign ahead of no-confidence move
- Dhaka is the noisiest city in the world: UN report
- A doctor was stabbed. A hospital is accused of denying him treatment, leading to his death