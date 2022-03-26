EU's Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran 'very close'
>> IANS/bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2022 06:33 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2022 06:33 PM BdST
Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said on Saturday Iran and world powers were "very close" to agreement on reviving their 2015 nuclear deal, which would curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for lifting tough sanctions.
Then-US President Donald Trump abandoned the pact in 2018, prompting Tehran to start violating its nuclear limits about a year later, and 11 months of on-and-off talks to revive it paused in Vienna earlier this month after Russia presented a new obstacle.
Russia later said it had received written guarantees that it would be able to carry out its work as a party to the deal, suggesting Moscow could allow it to be resuscitated.
"Now we are very close to an agreement and I hope it will be possible," the European Union's Borrell said in an address to the Doha Forum international conference.
The failure of efforts to restore the pact could carry the risk of a regional war, or lead to more harsh Western sanctions on Iran and continued upward pressure on world oil prices that are already high due to the Ukraine conflict, analysts say.
Enrique Mora, the EU coordinator for the nuclear talks, said on Friday he would travel to Tehran on Saturday to meet Iran's chief negotiator.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said this week that a nuclear deal can be reached in the short term if the United States is pragmatic.
But US officials have been more cautious in their assessment of efforts to revive the accord, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
There are several difficult issues pending. Iran wants the removal of a US foreign terrorist organisation (FTO) designation against its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Tehran has also been seeking guarantees
that the United States will not unilaterally withdraw from any agreement. The
extent to which sanctions would be rolled back is another sensitive subject.
- Biden to call on 'free world' to stand against Putin
- US urges Russia, China to send strong message to N Korea
- An ice shelf collapses in East Antarctica
- US cancels talks with Taliban
- US pushes to 'update' UN sanctions on N Korea
- Saudi Aramco's Jeddah oil depot hit by Houthi attack
- Bogged down in Ukraine, Russia reframes war goals
- Putin goes into battle on a second front: culture
- EU's Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran 'very close'
- Russian forces take Chernobyl workers' town; fighting in centre of Mariupol
- Japan's Kishida sees growing chance of Russia using nuclear weapons
- Biden to call on 'free world' to stand against Putin in Poland speech
- US urges China and Russia to send strong message to North Korea after missile launch
- US FCC adds Russia's Kaspersky, China telecom firms to national security threat list
Most Read
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Bangladesh is observing Independence Day with commemoration of war martyrs
- Her mother asked her to stay with a friend for the night. Then she was caught in a deadly shooting
- Wife says slain AL leader Tipu received death threat, had political rivalries
- Bangladesh cargo ship sinks off Kolkata port during loading
- Awami League leader is among two shot dead in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur
- Sri Lanka economy has ‘hit rock bottom,’ putting pressure on president
- Bangladesh remembers 1971 martyrs on Genocide Day through blackout
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches