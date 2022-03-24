US to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war
>>Reuters
Published: 24 Mar 2022 05:55 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2022 05:55 PM BdST
The United States plans to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, two sources familiar with the forthcoming announcement told Reuters.
The expected announcement comes as US President Joe Biden meets with European leaders on Thursday to coordinate Western nations' response to Moscow's assault on its neighbouring country.
It was not immediately clear how the effort would work, including travel and immigration logistics.
Not all of the accepted Ukrainians will come through the US refugee program, one Biden administration official said, with others coming on family-based visas or another process known as humanitarian parole.
More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded that country on Feb 24, according to the United Nations refugee agency, the fastest-moving refugee crisis in Europe since the end of World War Two.
- Ukraine urges global protests against Russia
- Ukraine refugee exodus exceeds 3.6m
- Fertiliser shortage imperils world food supply
- Tech workarounds thrive behind Russia's 'digital iron curtain'
- Israel blocked spyware for Ukraine and Estonia
- Biden plans sanctions on Russian lawmakers as he heads to Europe
- Putin hits back at sanctions with oil payment changes
- NATO head says Russia cannot win nuclear war
- A town on Ukraine’s edge, determined to escape its past
- Ukraine urges global protests as leaders meet to discuss tougher action
- 'Have to eat half': Sri Lankans feel pain of spiralling economic crisis
- As sanctions bite Russia, fertiliser shortage imperils world food supply
- Turkey regrets Taliban move to keep high schools closed to girls
- Bhangra is big on campus. Now it’s inspiring a musical
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Bangladesh risks losing UK vegetable market with scanner at Dhaka airport out of order
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Taskin, Tamim power Bangladesh to historic series win in South Africa
- Cargo vessel that fled after sinking a passenger launch detained in Munshiganj
- Bangladeshis dread the battle with bureaucracy to get a birth certificate
- As Ukraine war ends first month, Putin hits back at sanctions with oil payment changes
- BCB announces Tk 30m reward for Tigers after historic win in South Africa
- Bangladesh worst in the world in terms of air pollution: report
- Bangladesh tribunal sentences ex-Jamaat MP Khalek Mondol, Rokunuzzaman to death over war crimes in Satkhira