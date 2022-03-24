Home > World

US to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war

The United States plans to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, two sources familiar with the forthcoming announcement told Reuters.

The expected announcement comes as US President Joe Biden meets with European leaders on Thursday to coordinate Western nations' response to Moscow's assault on its neighbouring country.

It was not immediately clear how the effort would work, including travel and immigration logistics.

Not all of the accepted Ukrainians will come through the US refugee program, one Biden administration official said, with others coming on family-based visas or another process known as humanitarian parole.

More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded that country on Feb 24, according to the United Nations refugee agency, the fastest-moving refugee crisis in Europe since the end of World War Two.

