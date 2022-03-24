Ukraine's president asks NATO for more military support against Russia
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Mar 2022 06:47 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2022 06:47 PM BdST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland.
Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelensky said Ukraine needed fighter jets, tanks, anti-ship weapons and improved air defence to repel Russian troops as the war enters its second month.
"I am sure you understand that Russia has no intention of stopping in Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video address that was released by the Ukrainian presidency.
"It wants to go further. Against eastern members of NATO. The Baltic states. Poland for sure."
While NATO is expected to step up support for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance will not send troops or planes to Ukraine.
Zelensky said he was grateful for the support Ukraine had received from individual NATO member states.
"But NATO has yet to show what the alliance can do to save people," he said. "It feels like we're in the grey zone between the West and Russia, but we're protecting all our and your shared values."
"The alliance can still prevent the deaths of Ukrainians from Russian strikes, from Russian occupation by giving us all the weapons we need.
- Ukraine urges global protests against Russia
- Ukraine refugee exodus exceeds 3.6m
- Fertiliser shortage imperils world food supply
- Tech workarounds thrive behind Russia's 'digital iron curtain'
- Israel blocked spyware for Ukraine and Estonia
- Biden plans sanctions on Russian lawmakers as he heads to Europe
- Putin hits back at sanctions with oil payment changes
- NATO head says Russia cannot win nuclear war
- For Ukraine's refugee children, schools promise a fresh start
- US to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war
- A town on Ukraine’s edge, determined to escape its past
- Ukraine urges global protests as leaders meet to discuss tougher action
- 'Have to eat half': Sri Lankans feel pain of spiralling economic crisis
- As sanctions bite Russia, fertiliser shortage imperils world food supply
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Bangladesh risks losing UK vegetable market with scanner at Dhaka airport out of order
- Taskin, Tamim power Bangladesh to historic series win in South Africa
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Cargo vessel that fled after sinking a passenger launch detained in Munshiganj
- Bangladeshis dread the battle with bureaucracy to get a birth certificate
- As Ukraine war ends first month, Putin hits back at sanctions with oil payment changes
- BCB announces Tk 30m reward for Tigers after historic win in South Africa
- Bangladesh tribunal sentences ex-Jamaat MP Khalek Mondol, Rokunuzzaman to death over war crimes in Satkhira
- Bangladesh worst in the world in terms of air pollution: report