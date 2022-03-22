Emergency teams at site of Boeing plane crash in China initially find only debris
>>Chris Buckley, The New York Times
Published: 22 Mar 2022 03:27 AM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2022 03:27 AM BdST
A passenger plane with 132 people on board crashed Monday afternoon in a mountainous area of southern China, the Civil Aviation Administration of China confirmed. Rescue teams rushed to the steep, heavily wooded site hoping to find survivors, but initial reports before night fell were that they had only encountered debris and fire.
The Boeing 737 plane, operated by China Eastern Airlines, went down in the Guangxi region, and flames and smoke could be seen rising from a hillside, initial Chinese news reports said, according to pictures and videos shared from the scene. The fire was put out later Monday.
“The situation with casualties remains unclear,” said an online report issued by Chinese state television.
Rescuers at the crash site have begun to search through the debris, but the nighttime search efforts are expected to be hampered by the rains and heavy winds in the forecast. In an interview on state-run TV, a fire department official in Guangxi noted the poor visibility in the area, which could slow the search.
Residents in the area told reporters that the plane appeared to have shattered into debris, dampening hopes of finding survivors.
The company offered its condolences to the relatives of those on board in a news statement.
Initial reports said the plane, Flight 5735, crashed in Teng County in Guangxi while flying from Kunming, a city in southwest China, to Guangzhou, a city in the country’s far south. The plane was carrying 132 people, including 123 passengers and nine crew members, according to the civil aviation administration. State media reports initially said 133 passengers were on board.
China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, quickly issued a statement calling for rescuers to do their utmost and “handle the aftermath in a proper manner.” The Chinese central government dispatched officials to the scene to deal with the disaster and start an investigation into its causes.
“Ensure the absolute safety of civil aviation operations,” Xi said in his instructions.
Boeing released a statement on Twitter in which the company said: “Our thoughts are with the passengers and crew of China Eastern Airlines Flight MU 5735. We are working with our airline customers and are ready to support them.”
The plane, about 7 years old, had been flying steadily on this flight until it abruptly lost altitude at around 2:20 p.m., flight data indicated.
The plane was not a Boeing 737 Max, a model that has not resumed flying in China after a ban prompted by deadly crashes in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019.
Chinese state media said the airline has confirmed that there were no foreign passengers aboard the plane.
Family members of the flight’s crew have begun to gather at a China Eastern Airlines office in Yunnan province, according to Chinese state media. The southwestern city of Kunming, where the plane took off, is the capital of Yunnan. A team is being set up at that office to assist the families.
The crash could become one of China’s worst air disasters in many years, after a succession of deadly accidents in the 1990s. Over the past two decades, the country has established a relatively safe flying record, thanks to a young fleet of planes and stricter air controls.
Firefighters in Teng County were first alerted to a possible flight accident there in the afternoon, when villagers reported that they had come across debris from a plane, the China News Service reported.
©2022 The New York Times Company
- Fleeing war in Ukraine, they’re met with employers offering paychecks
- Over 1,000 small earthquakes hit Portuguese volcanic island
- Boeing jet crashes in China with 132 people on board
- Russia finds Meta guilty of 'extremist activity'
- Russia says mines drifting in Black Sea
- Pakistan seeks disqualification for defectors from PM’s party
- Mines from Ukraine drift into the Black Sea: Russia
- Zelensky appeals for help from Israel
- Fleeing war in Ukraine, they’re met with employers offering paychecks
- Afghans mark Nowruz under Taliban with muted celebrations
- More than 1,000 small earthquakes hit Portuguese volcanic island
- Russia may not stop with Ukraine – NATO looks to its weakest link
- Russia says mines drifting in Black Sea, Ukraine says warning is wrong
- An ancient city transformed by war
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- Chinese Boeing jet crashes in mountains with 132 on board, no sign of survivors
- Cargo ship sped away after smashing into passenger launch. Was slowing down an option?
- Hasina opens Bangladesh's biggest power plant in Payra
- Japan’s Sumitomo leaves planned expansion of Matarbari coal-fired power plant: report
- Poland will propose a NATO peacekeeping mission for Ukraine this week
- ‘RAB was likened to FBI,’ Momen tells Nuland, calling for withdrawal of US sanctions
- Hasina receives colourful greetings from 200 boats in Payra