China, Pakistan share concern about sanctions on Russia, China says
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Mar 2022 02:22 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2022 02:24 PM BdST
China and Pakistan share concern about "spill-over effects of unilateral sanctions" on Russia over its war against Ukraine and called for a ceasefire and diplomatic resolution of the crisis, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Old allies China and Pakistan have refrained from condemning Russia over its Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, unlike Western countries that have imposed unprecedented financial and corporate sanctions in response to what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a "special military operation".
"Both expressed concerns about the spill-over effects of unilateral sanctions," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement following a meeting on Monday in Pakistan between the neighbours' foreign ministers.
"Both called for a ceasefire through diplomatic dialogue and hope that based on the principle of indivisible security, a fundamental solution to the Ukraine problem can be found,” the Chinese ministry said.
Pakistan's foreign ministry also issued a statement on the talks in Islamabad, echoing the call for a ceasefire, but it did not mention concern about sanctions.
- US-Moscow ties close to rupture: Russia
- Ukraine rejects ultimatums
- India considers COVID boosters for all adults
- Zelensky insists on meeting with Putin
- Putin is weighing use of chemical weapons in Ukraine: Biden
- Only debris found at Boeing plane crash site in China
- Smaller bombs could turn Ukraine into a nuclear war zone
- Fleeing war in Ukraine, they’re met with employers offering paychecks
- China, Pakistan share concern about sanctions on Russia, China says
- Talks on Ukraine: peace deal or more Russian war?
- Ukraine refugee crisis exposes racism and contradictions in the definition of human
- Ukraine military tells residents to brace for indiscriminate Russian shelling
- 'Refuse quarantine!': frustrations mount as China replays COVID controls
- Biden says India 'somewhat shaky' on Russia over Ukraine
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Chinese Boeing jet crashes in mountains with 132 on board, no sign of survivors
- Hasina opens Bangladesh's biggest power plant in Payra
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- Poland will propose a NATO peacekeeping mission for Ukraine this week
- What EU says in response to letter seeking sanctions on RAB
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Rangabali lives change as submarine cable brings power to doorsteps
- Boeing faces new upheaval after crash of Chinese airliner
- Bangladesh logs another day without COVID deaths