New Zealand to provide Ukraine with non-lethal military assistance
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Mar 2022 11:27 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2022 11:27 AM BdST
New Zealand said on Monday it will provide Ukraine with a further NZ$5 million ($3.46 million) in funds and non-lethal military assistance including some surplus equipment.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the money would be primarily directed to a NATO Trust Fund that provides fuel, rations, communication equipment and first aid kits to support Ukraine as its battles Russian forces that invaded on Feb 24.
"We consider what is happening in Ukraine as a massive disruption to the international rules-based order and because of that it impacts all of us and that's why we have taken these extraordinary measures," Ardern told a news conference.
The New Zealand Defence Force will provide tactical equipment such as body armour, helmets and vests that are surplus to requirements, she said.
This brings New Zealand's total assistance to Ukraine to NZ$11 million.
New Zealand has also imposed sanctions on Russia and arranged a special visa for Ukrainians with New Zealand connections.
Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation".
- Zelensky appeals for help from Israel
- Russia warns of humanitarian 'catastrophe' in Mariupol
- 1st phase of Russia’s war may be over, not bloodshed
- Russian soldiers took their city, then their homes
- Deadly strike on Ukraine barracks punctuates Russian military gains
- Another COVID surge may be coming. Are we ready for It?
- Syrian veterans ready to fight for Russia
- A tenuous balance in confronting Russia for the US
- New Zealand to provide Ukraine with non-lethal military assistance
- Poland will propose a NATO peacekeeping mission for Ukraine this week
- Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian 'catastrophe'
- As fighting rages in Mariupol, Ukraine's Zelensky appeals for help from Israel
- 1st phase of Russia’s war may be over. That does not mean bloodshed is
- Russian soldiers took their city, then their homes
Most Read
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- Cargo ship sped away after smashing into passenger launch. Was slowing down an option?
- Japan’s Sumitomo leaves planned expansion of Matarbari coal-fired power plant: report
- US wants deeper ties with Bangladesh amid Russia-Ukraine war
- Another COVID-19 surge may be coming. Are we ready for It?
- The latecomer’s guide to crypto
- As Dhaka calls for withdrawal of sanctions on RAB, US says 'it's complicated'
- Four get death for murder of a child in Narayanganj