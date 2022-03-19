Japan PM Kishida to stress unity on Ukraine in meet with India's Modi
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Mar 2022 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2022 05:03 PM BdST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will encourage a unified approach on Ukraine when he meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, while aiming to strengthen security ties across the Indo-Pacific region.
"Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine coincides with this trip, I'd like to emphasise the importance of international unity and confirm that Japan and India will work together on various issues," Kishida said ahead of his visit.
India and Japan are party to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a security framework that also includes the United States and Australia.
Japan has imposed sanctions on dozens of Russian individuals and organisations since the Ukraine invasion that began on Feb 24 and has been receiving Ukrainian refugees. India, however, is the only one of the four Quad members that has not condemned the invasion.
Kishida will also aim to reinforce security and economic ties with India, the world's second most populous country and Asia's third-largest economy.
He is expected to announce a plan to invest 5 trillion yen ($42 billion) in India over five years during this visit, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2014 announced 3.5 trillion yen in investment and financing over five years during a visit to India.
Japan has been supporting India's urban infrastructure development and a high-speed railway based on its bullet train technology.
Japan and India in 2020 signed an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement that allows for reciprocal stocks of food, fuel and other supplies between defence forces.
- ASEAN envoy pursues Myanmar peace process
- Russia’s brutality in Ukraine has roots in earlier conflicts
- China state media softens its tone on the war
- Zelensky calls for meaningful security talks with Moscow
- Breaking down $13.6bn in US aid for Kyiv
- US warns China not to fuel Russia's assault on Ukraine
- 4 die as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
- Syria's Assad visits UAE
- Russia’s brutality in Ukraine has roots in earlier conflicts
- For a Ukrainian poet, Putin’s war is all too familiar
- China’s state media (subtly) softens its tone on the war
- Kyiv’s suburbs become unlikely front line of Ukraine war
- Pakistan PM Khan to seek court ruling over defections ahead of no-confidence vote
- Dead buildings tower over uncollected corpses in Mariupol, on the front line of Ukraine's war
Most Read
- Shahabuddin Ahmed, former Bangladesh president and chief justice, dies at 92
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Govt drops Amir Hamza from Independence Award list over controversy
- US official Nuland to visit Bangladesh amid Russia-Ukraine war
- Bangladesh seeks $22.4 million after missile hits ship in Ukraine
- Shakib, Miraz, Taskin power Bangladesh to first win in South Africa
- Rakibur Rahman, a three-time DSE president, dies at 72
- Xi says conflicts like Ukraine crisis in no one's interests: Chinese media
- Russia says post-1991 'illusions' about the West are over
- Grameenphone’s eSIM launch stuck in BTRC review