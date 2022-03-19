China’s state media (subtly) softens its tone on the war

There is slightly less focus on Russia’s military might, observers say, and slightly more on peace talks and the civilian toll of Russian strikes. Russian state propaganda has also fallen in popularity on Weibo, a tightly censored Chinese social media network. On Thursday, the only top-trending Weibo item about the war was a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US Congress.

Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, said in an interview Friday that he had observed in recent days subtle shifts in Chinese official discourse about Ukraine.

“That’s based on a shift in public opinion” on the Chinese mainland, Shi said.

In the early days of the war, coverage on “Xinwenlianbo,” an evening news program of state-run broadcaster CCTV, mainly emphasised the dominance of the Russian military and its operation in Ukraine. This week, however, there has been more footage of Zelenskyy and more direct mention of Russian attacks.

A similar shift has been evident in coverage by CGTN America, the global arm of China’s state broadcaster.

“The dead bodies of people killed by Russian shelling lay covered across much of Ukraine,” CGTN America said on Twitter on Friday. “With the number of people fleeing the conflict growing to the millions and Russian shelling continuing, many fear the humanitarian disaster is far from over.”

Such posts may not indicate a shift in Chinese foreign policy.

“What China sympathises with is not Ukraine as a sovereign nation, but with the Ukrainian people,” Shi said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 — and even as Russian forces have turned to shelling towns and cities — Chinese officials have blamed the United States for the war and have echoed Putin in criticising NATO. Chinese diplomats and state media organisations have also amplified Kremlin propaganda and a conspiracy theory about Pentagon-funded bioweapons labs in Ukraine.

On Friday, as the news media in Europe and North America covered a Russian bombardment this week of a theatre in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, a Chinese state broadcaster carried a report about what it said was a Ukrainian missile attack in Donetsk, a Russia-backed separatist region of Ukraine.

Hours before Chinese President Xi Jinping was scheduled to discuss the war in Ukraine with US President Joe Biden on Friday, Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told reporters that the government had been “deeply grieved by the increasing number of civilian casualties and refugees reported by the media.”

“The top priority for all parties is to stop the fighting, uphold restraint, ensure the safety and basic humanitarian needs of civilians and prevent a larger scale of humanitarian crisis,” Zhao said at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Those comments largely conformed to a broader pattern. In the past few weeks, the Chinese government has sought to slightly soften its tone on the war by expressing grief over civilian casualties and calling for the war to end — but without blaming Russia or expressing support for NATO.

