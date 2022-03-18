Schwarzenegger tells Russian people their leaders are lying to them
>>Reuters
Published: 18 Mar 2022 11:48 AM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2022 11:48 AM BdST
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on Thursday told the Russian people that they are being fed misinformation about their country's assault on Ukraine and appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the attack.
The Hollywood star said in the nine-minute video on Twitter that the Kremlin was intentionally lying to Russians by saying the invasion was intended to "denazify" Ukraine. Russia describes its actions as a "special operation."
"Ukraine did not start this war, neither did nationalists or Nazis," he said, noting the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is Jewish. "This is not the Russian people's war."
Europe's biggest invasion since World War Two has ravaged Ukrainian cities and sent more than 3 million refugees fleeing to neighboring countries.
It is unclear how much people in Russia know about the war after the Kremlin cut access to various media channels and websites.
Schwarzenegger asked Russians to spread the word about the "human catastrophe" and told Russian protesters the world is watching.
"The world has seen your bravery. We know you have suffered the consequences of your courage," he said. "You are my new heroes."
The 74-year-old Republican, who started as a bodybuilder before reaching worldwide fame in action films, called on Putin to stop the invasion. He said thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed while their leaders have lied to them.
"Your lives, your limbs, your futures have been sacrificed for a senseless war," he told Russian soldiers, saying his father had similar experiences as an Austrian soldier during World War Two.
I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth. Please watch and share. pic.twitter.com/6gyVRhgpFV— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 17, 2022
- In some parts of the world, the war in Ukraine seems justified
- Russia to US: We have the might to put you in your place
- War strands Ukrainian and Russian tourists in Egypt
- Russian invasion spurs European demand for US weaponry
- Biden, Xi to speak Friday on Russia, Ukraine
- Will make France stronger if win second term: Macron
- Older Ukrainians stay put amid exodus
- India's Reliance may avoid Russian fuel after sanctions
- Schwarzenegger tells Russian people their leaders are lying to them
- A historic exodus from Ukraine
- Russian sanctions over Ukraine grow, Biden to talk to Xi
- ‘Finish them off’: aid Workers, found on battlefield, executed by soldiers
- Russia's advance in Ukraine stalls; US warns China on aiding Moscow
- In some parts of the world, the war in Ukraine seems justified
Most Read
- Not Napa syrup, mother poisoned Ashuganj boys: police
- In some parts of the world, the war in Ukraine seems justified
- Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Sizzling heat and congestion chaos leave Dhaka citizens in agony
- Bangladesh is celebrating founding father Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary
- Bangladesh records no COVID deaths for third consecutive day
- Chakaria OC caught cutting birthday cake with fugitive suspect is removed
- Government to review decision to confer Independence Award on Amir Hamza
- Russia's advance in Ukraine stalls; US warns China on aiding Moscow