Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Mar 2022 09:17 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2022 09:27 PM BdST
Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart.
Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the United States had stoked "disgusting" Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees.
"It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place," Medvedev said.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, the United States and its European and Asian allies have slapped sanctions on Russian leaders, companies and businessmen, cutting off Russia from much of the world economy.
President Vladimir Putin says that what he calls the special military operation in Ukraine was necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and Russia had to defend against the "genocide" of Russian-speaking people by Ukraine.
Ukraine says it is fighting for its existence and that Putin's claims of genocide are nonsense. The West says claims it wants to rip Russia apart are fiction.
Russia says that despite sanctions it can fare well without what it casts as a deceitful and decadent West led by the United States. It says its bid to forge ties with the West after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union is now over and that it will develop ties with other powers such as China.
- Older Ukrainians stay put amid exodus
- India's Reliance may avoid Russian fuel after sanctions
- Ukraine counterattacks as Russia pounds civilian targets
- ‘They don’t know about war’
- Ukraine crisis gives chance to shift away from 'toxic' narratives towards refugees: UN
- Journalists resign from Russian state TV
- Biden calls Putin a war criminal
- Strike destroys Mariupol shelter for hundreds
- Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place
- Biden, Xi to speak Friday on Russia, Ukraine
- Ukrainian city of Mariupol searches for survivors amid rubble of theatre
- Chinese military aid to Russia would be major role reversal, analysts say
- Using pillows against bombs, older Ukrainians stay put amid war-zone exodus
- India's Reliance may avoid Russian fuel after sanctions, official says
Most Read
- Not Napa syrup, mother poisoned Ashuganj boys: police
- Sizzling heat and congestion chaos leave Dhaka citizens in agony
- Bangladesh is celebrating founding father Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Mercury rises to 37°C as Bangladesh bakes in heat wave
- Ukrainian forces strike back at Russia, as Biden sends more firepower
- As Russian troop deaths climb, morale becomes an issue, officials say
- Chakaria OC caught cutting birthday cake with fugitive suspect is removed
- Bangladesh records no COVID deaths for third consecutive day
- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal arrives in Bangladesh