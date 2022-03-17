In Kharkiv, critical COVID patients at the mercy of Russian bombardment
Vitalii Hnidyi, Reuters
Published: 17 Mar 2022 12:12 AM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2022 12:12 AM BdST
In Kharkiv's regional infectious diseases hospital, doctors escort those COVID-19 patients they can down to the bomb shelter in the basement when the air raid sirens sound.
But the most seriously ill, needing constant oxygen supply, cannot be moved, even if this means leaving them vulnerable to Russian bombardment.
"The ones in critical condition remain in their rooms. If we bring them down here they will simply die," said Pavlo Nartov, the hospital's director.
"Most of our patients are on oxygen supply all the time. They can't be cut off from the oxygen."
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city in the east of the country, has been under Russian attack for weeks, leaving doctors with an impossible dilemma.
The regional emergency service said on Wednesday that at least 500 residents of the city have been killed since the start of Russia's invasion on Feb 24.
Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a televised interview on Tuesday that more than 600 buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv, including schools, nurseries and hospitals.
"The Russian army is constantly shelling from the ground and the air," he said.
Nartov is relieved his hospital has been spared for now, but they are preparing for the worst.
"The situation is difficult and tense. As you can see, sick people, covered windows, bombardment going on from morning till night. Thank god, our territory, our hospital has not yet been hit," he said.
The staff are now learning how to use a gas mask, in case of a chemical attack.
Natalya Titarenko, who works at the hospital, said the building she lives in and the building of her sister had both been hit by Russian shells.
She recalled hearing a loud noise.
"My husband said 'they hit the house', there was a cloud of dust in the apartment and our neighbours started screaming. I opened the door, it was not damaged, I opened it and I saw in the yard a smoke curtain, dust, glass smashed everywhere, blown outdoors."
"There was non-stop fighting for three days, very loud."
Russia says it does not target civilians, describing its actions as a "special operation" to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and Western allies call this a baseless pretext for Russia's invasion of the democratic country of 44 million.
- Zelensky asks US Congress to help protect Ukraine skies
- Nazanin on her way home to UK after detention in Iran
- Russia-Ukraine peace talks to resume
- Zelensky to seek more help in speech to US Congress
- Open your eyes: state TV protester to Russians
- War could drive 90% of Ukrainians into poverty
- NATO to consider bolstering troops on eastern flank
- Russia bars entry to Biden, Trudeau
- As Russia digs in, what’s the risk of nuclear war? ‘It’s not zero’
- In Kharkiv, critical COVID patients at the mercy of Russian bombardment
- World court orders Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine
- Earthquake jolts Japan's northeast coast, cuts power in Tokyo
- Putin says Russia will achieve goals in Ukraine, won't bow to West
- Biden to detail $800 million in Ukraine aid after Zelensky appeal for military support
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia says it’s aligned with Bangladesh in the vision of future
- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal arrives in Bangladesh
- Ukraine leader hints at compromise as Russian forces pummel capital
- ‘I’m not scared of anything’: death and defiance in a besieged Ukrainian city
- Cooking oil prices still to come off the boil. So how much VAT has really been waived in Bangladesh?
- Ukraine war shifts the agenda in Congress, empowering the centre
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- Moscow, Beijing working on SWIFT workaround: Russian lawmaker
- Novoair to resume daily Kolkata flights Mar 27
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25