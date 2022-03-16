NATO defence ministers to discuss sending ‘substantially more forces’ to its eastern borders
>> Victoria Kim, The New York Times
Published: 16 Mar 2022 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2022 12:16 PM BdST
NATO defence ministers will discuss stepping up defences along their eastern front as Russia’s attacks inch closer to the alliance’s doorstep, the organisation’s secretary-general said Tuesday.
The ministers were set to meet Wednesday before next week’s extraordinary NATO summit, where President Joe Biden is scheduled to discuss how to respond to Russia’s invasion.
European allies are putting more pressure on the United States to take more direct action in addition to sanctions and military aid in face of relentless Russian attacks and widespread civilian suffering.
Ministers will discuss “concrete measures” to reinforce its eastern flank, on the ground and in the air and on the water, said Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of NATO, said in advance of the meeting of defence ministers. The Russian invasion and its coordination with Belarus “creates a new security reality” in Europe, he said.
“We need to reset NATO’s military posture for this new reality,” he said. “This could include substantially more forces in the eastern part of the alliance at high alertness and more pre-positioned equipment.”
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey March 11, 2022. Reuters
The ministers will be joined by the Ukrainian defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, who said on Twitter that he planned to urge them to help with air and missile defences and that discussions of a no-fly zone over the country was “still open.” NATO leaders have demurred on a no-fly zone, which could draw the alliance into a broader conflict with Russia.
Stoltenberg also urged members to step up defence spending to a minimum of 2% of gross domestic product, welcoming Germany’s surprise announcement to increase spending.
“We must invest more to protect peace and freedom and uphold our values,” he said.
© 2022 The New York Times Company
- Over 3m have fled fighting in Ukraine
- Biden will travel to Europe for a NATO meeting
- Myanmar army engaged in mass killings: UN
- Syria war crimes impunity casts a shadow over Ukraine
- Czech, Polish, Slovenian PMs to visit Kyiv
- Gaza to Ukraine: War haunts Palestinian students
- Mali's military accused of killing dozens of citizens
- Russia did not ask for help in Ukraine: China
- Why isn't the US accepting more Ukrainian refugees?
- Suspected N Korea missile fails after launch over Pyongyang
- Russia bars entry to Biden and Canada's Trudeau
- Over 3 million have fled fighting in Ukraine
- Ukraine war shifts the agenda in Congress, empowering the centre
- ‘I’m not scared of anything’: death and defiance in a besieged Ukrainian city
Most Read
- Russia deploys a mystery munition in Ukraine
- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal arrives in Bangladesh
- European leaders visit Kyiv; Zelensky hints at compromise outside NATO
- Ukraine leader hints at compromise as Russian forces pummel capital
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- Bangladesh reports a day without COVID death for the first time since early December
- Hasina announces TCB goods for another 10m people
- Bangladesh waives 15% VAT on cooking oil imports to curb price spiral
- Abramovich flies into Moscow as more oligarch assets are seized in Spain
- Hasina calls for Dhaka airport's expansion work to be expedited