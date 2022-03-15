Lyft joins Uber in charging customers extra for fuel amid high gas prices
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Mar 2022 01:35 AM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2022 01:35 AM BdST
Lyft Inc on Monday joined Uber Inc to levy fuel surcharge on rides from customers in an attempt to cushion the impact on drivers' pockets from higher fuel costs.
"Driver earnings overall remain elevated compared to last year, but given the rapid rise in gas prices we'll be asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge, all of which will go to drivers," Lyft said in a statement in Monday.
Last week, Uber said US customers, excluding New York City, will have to pay a fuel surcharge from March 16 to address the same concerns.
The move comes as drivers have been protesting on social media over high gas costs after Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a major oil producer, had crippled global oil trade and could further lift gasoline prices.
More stories
- Lyft joins Uber in charging for fuel amid high gas prices
- A fatal crossing on the northern border
- Kremlin claims it’s not seizing Ukrainian cities to spare civilians
- Assange denied permission to appeal against extradition decision
- Convoy of civilians leaves Ukraine's Mariupol
- China sees at least one winner emerging from Ukraine war: China
- Russian-Ukrainian couple take stock in Budapest
- Ukraine war slower than expected: Putin ally
Recent Stories
- Lyft joins Uber in charging customers extra for fuel amid high gas prices
- A fatal crossing on the northern border
- WikiLeaks' Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at Supreme Court
- Kremlin claims it’s not seizing Ukrainian cities in order to spare civilians
- Convoy of civilians leaves Ukraine's Mariupol after days of failed attempts
- Russian-Ukrainian couple take stock in Budapest after fleeing Kyiv
Opinion
Most Read
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- Foreign Minister Momen hospitalised in Dhaka after falling ill onboard plane
- Chinese ambassador cannot confirm if Beijing is setting up Bangladesh missile maintenance hub
- Bangladesh beat Pakistan to grab first win in Women’s Cricket World Cup
- As West shuns Moscow, officials say India eyes more cheap Russian oil
- Abramovich jet in Israel: minister says no haven for sanctioned Russians
- AIIB pumps $2.6bn into Bangladesh projects in first five years. More funds are on the horizon
- Russia asked China for military and economic aid for Ukraine war, US officials say
- Hundreds of planes are stranded in Russia. They may never be recovered
- China will face consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions, US says