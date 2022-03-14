Home > World

Ukraine war must end, Russia's fertiliser and coal king says

Published: 14 Mar 2022 11:46 AM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2022 11:46 AM BdST

The war in Ukraine is a tragedy that must be stopped or there will be a global food crisis as fertiliser prices are already too high for many farmers, Russia's coal and fertiliser king Andrei Melnichenko said on Monday.

"The events in Ukraine are truly tragic. We urgently need peace," Melnichenko, 50, who is Russian but was born in Belarus and has a Ukrainian mother, told Reuters in a statement emailed by his spokesman.

"As a Russian by nationality, a Belarusian by birth, and a Ukrainian by blood, I feel great pain and disbelief witnessing brotherly peoples fighting and dying."

